2020 Growth: Hematology Products Market 2020: Growth, Latest Trend Analysis and Forecast 2025

Global Hematology Products Market Research Report Cover Covid-19 Impact

The ‘Hematology Products market’ research report fabricated by Brand Essence Market Research is an in-depth analysis of the latest trends persuading the business outlook. The report also offers a concise summary of statistics, market valuation, and profit forecast, along with elucidating paradigms of the evolving competitive environment and business strategies enforced by the behemoths of this industry.

Brandessence Market Research is working on a new report title œHematology Products Market: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2019-2025. Widespread prevalence of blood related diseases such as leukemia and anemia and rising adoption of automated analyzers are key drivers for Global Hematology Products Market.

Scope of Global Hematology Products Market Reports “

Hematology tests include laboratory assessments of blood components and blood disorders. Generally, the hematology products includes instruments and consumables used predominantly as diagnostics and therapeutic aid in prevalent conditions, such as leukemia, anemia, venous thromboembolism, thalassemia platelet disorders and others. The analysis for hematologic disorders is related to disease monitoring, screening prognosis, diagnosis and evaluation. So, during the study of Global Hematology Products Market, we have considered Hematology Products and consumables to analyze the market.

Global Hematology Products Market report is segmented on the basis of Product type, End User type and by regional & country level. Based on Product type Global Hematology Products Market is classified as Instruments and Consumables. Based upon End User type, Global Hematology Products Market is classified as Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Clinical Testing Labs and Research Institutes.

The regions covered in this hematology products market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of Hematology Products is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players for Global Hematology Products Market Reports-

Global hematology products market report covers prominent players like Abbott Laboratories, Beckman Coulter Inc, Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Siemens AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Boule Diagnostics AB., Roche Diagnostics, Sysmex Corporation, Nihon Kohden Corporation, HORIBA, Diatron, Cellavision, Edan Instruments Inc., Biosystems S.A, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Shenzhen Dymind Biotechnology Co., Ltd, PZ CORMAY S.A., PixCell, Shenzhen Landwind Medical Co. Ltd, Rayto Life and Analytical Sciences Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Prokan Electronics Inc, Danaher Corporation, Dolomite Centre, F Fluidigm Corporation, Micronit Microfluidics BV, PerkinElmer Inc., uFluidix, Mindray Medical International Limited and others.

Global Hematology Products Market Dynamics “

According to the World Health Organization globally, anemia affects 1.62 billion people which corresponds to 24.8% of the population. Approximately, around 5% of the worldwide population has a variation in the alpha or beta component of the hemoglobin molecule. Therefore, rising incidences of blood-related disorders such as leukemia, anemia, malaria & thalassemia, high incidence of growth in blood donation, growing adoption rates towards automated hematology instruments coupled with increasing preferences towards high sensitivity point-of-care (POC) hematology testing the major key drivers for the growth of the Global Hematology Products Market., However, high cost of equipment and reagents along with poor health insurance coverage may restrain the growth of the Global Hematology Products Market. Nonetheless, untapped market and technological advancements may generate new opportunities in forecast period.

Global Hematology Products Market Regional Analysis “

North America dominates the market with highest market share due to increasing awareness programs, rising funding for research projects in hematology, high incidence of blood relate disorders such as leukemia, anemia, malaria, thalassemia, myelodysplastic syndrome. Nearly 172,910 people in the U.S. were diagnosed with leukemia, lymphoma, or myeloma, in 2017. An estimated 1.2 million people in the US are either living with, or are in remission from, leukemia, lymphoma or myeloma.

Europe is the second largest market for hematology products systems due to increasing incidences of leukemia, technological advancements, increasing governmental initiatives for supporting medical innovation, growth of the European healthcare sector, and awareness programs. As stated in the European Hematology Association, an estimated 80 million people are currently affected with blood disorders in the European Union. According to the World Health Organization, various types of anemia affect more than 50 million children and adults in Europe.

Asia Pacific global hematology products market is witnessed with strong growth rate majorly due high prevalence of blood related disorders, increasing incidence of malaria and other blood related infections, increasing population, rising awareness, rise in government initiatives to promote public healthcare. Southeast Asian countries continue to have the highest prevalence of anemia, accounting for 85% of the burden affecting mainly women and children.

Hematology Products Market Revenue (USD Million) Analysis by Regional and Global, 2019-2025

Hematology Products Market Segmentation “

By Product Type

Instruments

Analyzers

Slide Stainers

Consumables

Controls & Calibrators

Stains

Reagents

Other

By End User

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Clinical Testing Labs

Research Institutes

By Region

North America

U.S.

Mexico

Canada

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Latin America

Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

GCC

Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Hematology Products Market Key Players

Abbott Laboratories

Beckman Coulter Inc

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Siemens AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Boule Diagnostics AB.

Roche Diagnostics

Sysmex Corporation

Nihon Kohden Corporation

