2020 Growth: Encryption Software Market 2020 Trending Technologies, Developments, Key Players and Forecast to 2025

Global Encryption Software Market Research Report Cover Covid-19 Impact

The ‘Encryption Software market’ research report fabricated by Brand Essence Market Research is an in-depth analysis of the latest trends persuading the business outlook. The report also offers a concise summary of statistics, market valuation, and profit forecast, along with elucidating paradigms of the evolving competitive environment and business strategies enforced by the behemoths of this industry.

Encryption Software Market was valued at USD xx billion in 2018 and is projected to reach around USD xx billion by 2025, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. The base year considered for the study is 2018 and the forecast period is 2018-2025. Rising demand for cyber security across the world to prevent sensitive data is expected to grow encryption software market.

Scope of Global Encryption Software Market Reports “

Encryption software is software that has potential to encrypt important digital information to keep sensitive data secure. Since encryption tools have been introduced long before the days of computer and the internet. Moreover, encryption software allows ensuring that all data across any device is completely encrypted as these software helps to manage data secure. Rising cases of data breaches can lead to develop data protection software as this software prevent the data of businesses and government organizations from cyber threats.

Encryption software market is segmented on the basis Deployment, Application, End-User and by regional & country level. Based upon deployment encryption software market is segmented into on-premise and cloud-based. On the basis application market is classified into disk encryption, file/folder, database encryption, web communication encryption, network traffic encryption, cloud encryption and others. End-user segment include (BFSI) Banking, finance services and insurance, healthcare, retail, government & public administration, telecom, defense & aerospace, education and manufacturing.

The regions covered in this encryption software market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, the market of modular construction is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, Middle East Asia (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt) GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players for Global Encryption Software Market Reports-

Some major key players for Encryption Software market are Symantec, Microsoft Corporation, Bloombase, Cisco Systems, EMC Corporation, Check Point Software Technologies, IBM Corporation, Intel Security, Trend Micro, and Sophos and others.

Global Encryption Software Market Dynamics “

Increasing security concerns is one of the most important considerations all over the world, with rapid digitization and increased usage of the smartphones and internet, many organizations and business professionals have shifted to adopt encryption technology to prevent the data from cyber-attacks which is the one of the driving factor of this market. A recent improvement in information technology such as encryption software, data protection technology has made it possible to exchange information over worldwide with security. About 82 % of people in developed countries uses the Internet, while 35 % in developing countries. Moreover, cloud computing has emerged as a significant technology that has attracted considerable attention of both government administration and businesses to protect data while transferring data is the key driving factor of encryption software market. For Example, Ransom ware is a type of malicious software which encrypts all the data and information on a computing device. However, the installation of data encryption software can be quite expensive as these system require to maintain frequently may hamper the growth of the market. Next generation of cryptographic systems will offer more privacy and security to sensitive data in near future.

The encryption software market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (ROW). North America holds the largest share during forecast period due to wide presence of large IT infrastructure and increasing R&D activities associated with cyber threats to reduce the incidences of data breaches is likely to grow the encryption software market in this region. Cloud based systems is one of the major trends seen in the North American security market. Asia pacific is to be fastest growing region in the encryption software market. The numbers of startups and mid-scale enterprises (SMEs) have been established over the past few years to focus on combating cybercrime that are implementing encryption software solutions. Around one-fifth of cyber-attacks originated in China where the US was second largest location for attack origination, of about 11 % of all attacks. Middle East and Africa have steady growth due to less awareness among people about advanced technology in this region.

Encryption Software Market Segmentation

By Deployment

On-premise

Cloud-based Stationary

By Application

Into Disk Encryption

File/Folder

Database Encryption

Web Communication Encryption

Network Traffic Encryption

Cloud Encryption

Others

By End-User

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail

Government & public administration

Telecom

Defense & aerospace

Education

Manufacturing

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East and Africa

GCC

Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Encryption Software Market Key Players

Symantec

Microsoft Corporation

Bloombase

Cisco Systems

EMC Corporation

Check Point Software Technologies

IBM Corporation

Intel Security

Trend Micro

Sophos

Others

