2020 Growth: Electric Blankets Market 2020 to 2025: Industry Scope of the Research

Global Electric Blankets Market Research Report Cover Covid-19 Impact

The 'Electric Blankets market' research report fabricated by Brand Essence Market Research is an in-depth analysis of the latest trends persuading the business outlook.

Global Electric Blankets Market 2018-2024

The forecast period 2018-2024 is expected to show significant growth in global electric blankets market.

An electric blanket has an electrical heating device integrated in blanket which can heat the bed to a certain level before sleeping to give user warm cosy feeling. The blanket comprises a control unit which allow the user to adjust the temperature. These blankets can be of great use in countries in the polar or temperate regions which suffer from long and harsh winters. Larger size beds may even have two separate control units for both sides of the bed. Key factors driving the growth of electric blanket market are the affordability, comfort and convenience.

This report studies global Electric Blankets market and covers historical and forecast data for type, application, regional and country level.

This Global Electric Blankets Market Report Covers Top Players Like,

Argos

Lakeland

Dreamland

Morphy Richards

Beurer

Silentnight

Slumberdown

Sunbeam

Sleepwell

Biddeford Blankets

Along with these leading players, there are number of other small and mid-sized players who are coming with huge investment and innovative product launch in the electric blankets industry.

We have segmented global electric blankets market as follows,

Global Electric Blankets Market by Type,

Under blankets

Over-blankets

Other

Based upon type segment, over-blanket segment dominated the electric blankets market in the 2016. The under-blanket segment is fastest growing segment and likely to grow with maximum CAGR during the forecast period.

Global Electric Blankets Market by Application,

Commercial use

Home use

Based upon segment, the house use segment is expected to register largest revenue share in the period of 2017-2024, as compared to the commercial use segment.

Global Electric Blankets Market by Region

North America

U.S.

Mexico

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

