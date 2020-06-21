2020 Growth: E-textbook Rental Market 2020: Challenges, Drivers, Analysis, Types, Applications and Forecast 2025

Global E-textbook Rental Market Research Report Cover Covid-19 Impact

The ‘E-textbook Rental market’ research report fabricated by Brand Essence Market Research is an in-depth analysis of the latest trends persuading the business outlook. The report also offers a concise summary of statistics, market valuation, and profit forecast, along with elucidating paradigms of the evolving competitive environment and business strategies enforced by the behemoths of this industry.

E-textbook Rental Market (2018-2024)

The forecast period 2018-2024 is expected to show significant growth in Global E-textbook Rental Market. There will be a new resurgence in the sales and utilization of E-textbook Rental product. Are you ready to cope up with growing market? No, then have a look at our report overview and send your query to us.

E-textbook i.e., Electronic-textbook is a educational or non-educational book in digital form. Increasing digitalization, coupled with increasing demand of smart gadgets like laptops, smartphones, and tablets from students changes the traditional method of printed book. Initially user used to purchase an eBook on diskette or CD, but now the most popular method of getting an eBook is to purchase a downloadable file of the eBook. With the technological advancement in this field, now user can take an e-book on rent. It is possible to choose exactly how long user wishes to rent the book out for, starting from a minimum of 30 days to a maximum of 360 days.

Our report studies global E-textbook rental market and covers historical and forecast data for application, regional and country level.

E-textbook Rental Market Segmentation

By Language,

English

Mandarin

Spanish

Arabic

Others

Based upon language segment, English e-textbooks dominated the E-textbook Rental market in the 2016.

By Application,

Non-academic segment

Academic segment

Based in application segment, in 2016, the demand of e-textbook on rent is dominated by academic segment. It accounted for the major shares of the e-textbook rental market. It is due to the demand from students across the world. Many students prefer to take books on rent instead of taking e-textbooks buying from physical stores. The increasing demand for smartphones and other mobile devices and the continuous developments in school infrastructure, will drive the growth of the e-textbook rental market in the academic segment.

By Region

North America

U.S.

Mexico

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

Our new report discusses issues and events affecting the E-textbook Rental market.

The report covers discussions and qualitative analyses:

The strong growth of E-textbook Rental market

Trends toward E-textbook Rental market

Increasing threat from open-source content

Rising integration of software with digital textbooks

E-textbook Rental Market Key Players

Bloomsbury

CengageBrain

Chegg

TextbookRush

Alibris

Amazon Kindle Unlimited

BookRenter

Barnes & Noble

IndiaReads

iFlipd

Oyster

Scribd

Along with these leading players, there are number of other small and mid-sized players who are coming with huge investment and innovative product launch in the E-textbook Rental industry. On July 2011, Amazon launched Kindle Textbook rental service, allow students to store notes in the cloud. On December 2017, Cengage Learning, one of the world™s biggest educational publishers, launching a subscription service for US students for 2018 that includes unlimited access to digital materials for USD 119.99 a semester.

