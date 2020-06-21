2020 Growth: Construction Equipment Market 2020-2025 : Regional markets, Technology, Types, and Applications

Global Construction Equipment Market Research Report Cover Covid-19 Impact
The ‘Construction Equipment market’ research report fabricated by Brand Essence Market Research is an in-depth analysis of the latest trends persuading the business outlook. The report also offers a concise summary of statistics, market valuation, and profit forecast, along with elucidating paradigms of the evolving competitive environment and business strategies enforced by the behemoths of this industry.
Construction Equipment Market 2018-2024
The forecast period 2018-2024 is expected to show noticeable growth in global construction equipment market. There will be a new resurgence in the sales and utilisation of construction equipment. Are you ready to cope up with growing market? No, then have a look at our report overview and send your query to us.
Construction Equipment is equipment or vehicles which is used for any construction project. These are used specially in construction sites and mining sites to cutdown labour cost and time for the project. Construction equipment is used commonly in high capital-intensive projects or critical projects. Hence, fixed investment trends are salient features of such products. Growing modernization and technological advancement, the demand for construction equipment has migrated from traditional purposes to more disciplined fields, such as railway and military.
Our report studies global construction equipment market and covers historical and forecast data for application, regional and country.
This Global Construction Equipment Market Report Covers Top Players Like,
JCB
John Deere & Co.
Kobelco Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.
Komatsu Ltd.
Liebherr-International AG
Manitou Group
Manitowoc Group
Atlas Copco Construction & Mining
Caterpillar
Cnh Global NV
Doosan Infracore Ltd.
Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.
Hyundai Heavy Industries Ltd.Mitsubishi
Oshkosh Corporation
Sany Heavy Industries Co. Ltd.
Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd.
Terex Corporation
Volvo Construction Equipment AB
Wirtgen Group GMBH
Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co. Ltd.
Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Development Co.
Others
Along with these leading players, there are number of other small and mid-sized players who are coming with huge investment and innovative product launch in the Construction Equipment.
We have segmented global Construction Equipment Market as follows,
Global Construction Equipment Market by Product Type,
Material Handling Equipment
Cranes
Telescopic Handlers
Others
Earthmoving Equipment
Excavators
Loaders
Backhoe
Motor Graders
Others
Heavy Construction Vehicles
Dumpers
Tippers
Others
Others
Based upon product segment, Heavy construction vehicles is playing a vital role for any construction project. The vehicles and equipment™s are used extensively in construction sites and mining sites to cutdown labour cost and time. Heavy Construction Vehicles product type segment has significant market share in historic year and it is expected to maintain its dominance in forecast period.
Global Construction Equipment Market by Application Type,
Commercial
Residential
Institutional and Industrial building
Based upon Application segment, Commercial segment has significant market share in historic year and Growing infrastructure development across residential as well as commercial sectors is expected to be the key driving force for the market growth during the forecast period of 2014-2024.
Global Construction Equipment Market by Region
North America
U.S.
Mexico
Canada
Europe
UK
France
Germany
Italy
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
Southeast Asia
Latin America
Brazil
The Middle East and Africa
GCC
Africa
Rest of MEA
Our new report discusses issues and events affecting the Construction Equipment Market.
The report covers discussions and qualitative analyses:
Technological Development
Trends toward Construction Equipment Market
significant rise in research and development activities by leading vendors
