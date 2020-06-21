2020 Growth: Cell Culture Market 2020 | Present Scenario and Growth Prospects 2025

Global Cell Culture Market Research Report Cover Covid-19 Impact
The ‘Cell Culture market’ research report fabricated by Brand Essence Market Research is an in-depth analysis of the latest trends persuading the business outlook. The report also offers a concise summary of statistics, market valuation, and profit forecast, along with elucidating paradigms of the evolving competitive environment and business strategies enforced by the behemoths of this industry.
Cell Culture Market is valued around USD 14870.31Million in 2017 and expected to reach USD 27978.89 Million by 2025 with the CAGR of 9.45 % over the forecast period. Increase in research and development activities and increased production of biologics are the key drivers for Global Cell Culture Market.
Cell Culture market report published by the Brandessence Market Research and Consulting Pvt. Ltd. provides the detail information about cell culture market from various aspects. This report consists of drivers, restrains, Opportunities which help the market to grow over the analysis period and recent trends which support the growth of market. This report consists of regional segmentation with product type, application and end use.
Cell culture is a technique in which living cells are isolated from plant or animal body and grown in artificially controlled environment conditions. Cell produced by cell culture can be used for various purposes such as drug discovery, study and others. It is mostly used by the pharmaceutical industry on a large scale due to the production of biologics, and development of new drugs for the treatment of various conditions. The major advantage of cell culture is its consistency and reproducibility of results which can be obtained from the batch of clonal cells. It is one of the major tools used in the cell and molecular biology used for the drug development, manufacturing of biological compounds on a large scale.
Cell Culture Market Analysis
There are various factors driving the growth of the cell culture market, one of the major factors driving the growth of this market is increase in research and development activities over the period of time. There are various major players in the market which are constantly investing a huge amount on research and development activities for the development of new drugs. Moreover, increasing demand of biological compounds such as vaccines, biosimilars and others is also expected to foster the growth in this market. Furthermore, increase in the prevalence of chronic disease, tissue and organ transplant and the demand of vaccines, biosimilars and others over the forecast is expected to fuel the demand for cell culture. However, stringent regulations ethical issues and high cost of infrastructure are expected to inhibit the growth of cell culture market.
Cell Culture Market Share
Cell Culture Market Revenue (USD Million) Analysis by Regional and Global, 2019-2025
Cell Culture Market Segmentation “
By Product Type
Instruments
Mediums
Sera
Reagents
By Application
Stem cell research
Drug evaluation
Genetic engineering
Drug discovery
Research
Cellular study
Production of biologics
By End-Use
Biotechnology Companies
Pharmaceutical Companies
Academic Institutes
Research Institutes
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
France
Germany
Italy
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
Southeast Asia
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Middle East and Africa
GCC
Africa
Rest of Middle East and Africa
Cell Culture Market Key Players
Sartorius AG
Corning Incorporated
Lonza
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Becton, Dickinson and Company
Merck KGaA
Eppendorf AG
VWR International LLC
GE Healthcare
PromoCell GmbH
