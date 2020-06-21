2020 Growth: Cargo Ships Market 2020 Industry Research, Segmentation, Key Players Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Global Cargo Ships Market Research Report Cover Covid-19 Impact

The ‘Cargo Ships market’ research report fabricated by Brand Essence Market Research is an in-depth analysis of the latest trends persuading the business outlook. The report also offers a concise summary of statistics, market valuation, and profit forecast, along with elucidating paradigms of the evolving competitive environment and business strategies enforced by the behemoths of this industry.

Cargo Ships Market was valued at USD XX Million in 2018 and is projected to reach around USD XX Million by 2025, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. The base year considered for the study is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019-2025. The Cargo ships market is growing due to free trade agreements and increase in export & import activities.

Scope of Global Cargo ships Market Reports “

A cargo ship is a merchant ship that transports large cargo, goods, dangerous goods and materials from one port to another. The bulk of international trade is done through sea with the help of large cargo ships, which are one of the main contributors of global economy. Cargo ships are specially designed for shipping goods equipped with cranes and other mechanisms to load and unload. Cargo ships are characterized by cargo capacity, partly by weight and partly by dimensions. Maximum length and width, water depth and shallow harbors may limit the movement of ships.

On the basis of type the cargo ships market is segmented in to container cargo, bulk cargo and general cargo. Container cargo is segmented in to 20 foot (6.08 m) Twenty-foot Equivalent Unit (TEU), 40 foot (12.8 m) Forty-foot Equivalent Unit (FEU), 45 foot (13.7m), and 48 foot(14.6m). Bulk cargo is segmented in to materials, commodity and oil. General cargo is divided in to solids and raw materials. On the basis of industry type the market is segmented in to food & manufacturing, oil & ores and electricals & electronics.

The regions covered in this cargo ships market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, the market of Cargo ships is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, Middle East Asia (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt) GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players for Global Cargo Ships Market Reports

Some major key players for global cargo ships market are CMA-CGM SA, Mediterranean Shipping Company S.A., Nippon Express Co., Ltd., Panalpina World Transport (Holding) Ltd., DHL Global Forwarding, China COSCO Holdings Company Limited, Ceva Logistics, Deutsche Bahn AG, A.P. Moller-Maersk Group and Hapag-Lloyd AG. and others.

Global Cargo ships Market Dynamics “

The increase in trade among countries globally through ocean roots is one of the major factors driving the cargo ships market. As global economy is more integrated, many countries are being dependent on each other through export and import of goods that is not available regionally. In 2015 global merchandise trade™s value was approximately 17,000 billion US dollars. Merchandise export trade of WTO members amount to USD 16.2 trillion in 2015 which shows the vast global trade market. These trends are essentially driving the market of cargo ships as they are mainly involved in transporting goods. Recent free trade agreements in between global bodies like AFTA (ASEAN free trade area), TPSEP (Trans- Pacific Strategic Economic Partnership), NAFTA (North America free trade agreement) are making the trade worldwide simpler and more efficient which in turn drives the cargo ships market. Rapid Urbanization is also one of the most important driving forces for global cargo shipping market recently as it enables the economic shift toward more dynamic industrial sector which in turn accelerates the trading and drives the cargo ship market. One of the main restraints for this market is varied rules and regulations among countries for trading purpose.

Asia Pacific is estimated to dominate the global shipping market due to China being emerged as manufacturing hub and major exporter (China total exports- USD 2.27 trillion and a 14 per cent share of world exports in 2015 according to WTO). Other than China, India and other developing countries are also involved in trading due to increasing economy and growing demand. Europe is the second largest market of cargo ships due to presence of developed countries such as England, Germany, France, Russia who exports their product extensively to other regions. Overall merchandise export from Europe was 5.958 trillion. North America holds the third position in cargo ships market due to factors such as USA who is second largest exporter (USD 1.50 trillion, 9 percent) & leads in import (USD 2.31 trillion, representing a 14 percent share of the global total), and Canada & Mexico who are export oriented economies. As for middle East and Africa they will have steady growth due to presence of oil fields.

Key Benefits for Global Cargo ships Market Reports “

Global Cargo ships Market report covers in-depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global Cargo ships Market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global Cargo ships Market report helps to identify opportunities in marketplace.

Global Cargo ships Market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Cargo Ships Market Key Segment

By Type

Container cargo

20 foot (6.08 m) Twenty-foot Equivalent Unit (TEU)

40 foot (12.8 m) Forty-foot Equivalent Unit (FEU)

45 foot (13.7m)

48 foot(14.6m)

Bulk Cargo

Materials

Commodity

Oil

General Cargo

Solids

Raw materials

By Industry Type

Food & manufacturing

Oil & ores

Electricals & electronics

Global Cargo Ships Market: By Region

North America

U.S.

Mexico

Canada

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

The Middle East and Africa

GCC

Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Cargo Ships Market Key Players

CMA-CGM SA

Mediterranean Shipping Company S.A.

Nippon Express Co., Ltd.

Panalpina World Transport (Holding) Ltd.

DHL Global Forwarding

China COSCO Holdings Company Limited

Deutsche Bahn AG

P. Moller-Maersk Group

Hapag-Lloyd AG.

