2020 Growth: Camping Tents Market Focuses on SWOT analysis, Industry Synopsis, Development Plans 2020 to 2025

Global Camping Tents Market Research Report Cover Covid-19 Impact

The 'Camping Tents market' research report fabricated by Brand Essence Market Research is an in-depth analysis of the latest trends persuading the business outlook.

Global Camping Tents Market 2018-2024

The forecast period 2018-2024 is expected to show significant growth in Global Camping Tents Market.

The global camping tents market is expected to grow at a significant pace by 2024. The major drivers of camping equipment are increasing frivolous expenditure, changing lifestyle, and rising participation in outdoor activities. Increasing health benefits of outdoor activities are expected to give new shape to the camping equipment market in coming years.With the growing demand, the vendors are focusing on developing innovative camping tents to fulfill the dynamic needs of the consumers.Compact design, lightweight, and eco-friendly materials are some of the features becoming common to camping tents. Despite various challenges such as low penetration, adoption of glamping and RVthe market for camping equipment is expected to grow over the forecast period.

Our report studies global Camping Tentsmarket and covers historical and forecast data for product type, tent capacity,end-user type, regional and country level.

This Global Camping TentsMarket Report Covers Top Players Like,

AMG Group

Hilleberg

Johnson Outdoors

Newell Brands

Oase Outdoors

Big Agnes

Exxel Outdoors

NEMO Equipment

Simex Outdoor International

Skandika

Snugpak

Sports Direct International

VF Corporation

Along with these leading players, there are number of other small and mid-sized players who are coming with huge investment and innovative product launch in the camping industry.

We have segmented global camping tents market as follows,

Global Camping Tents Market by Product Type,

Tunnel Tents

Dome Tents

Geodesic Tents

Based upon product type segment, tunnel tents segment dominated the camping tents market in the 2016. Tunnel tents are primarily preferred by campers that wish to camp for a longer duration of time. The factors such as large size and internal space, strong, flexible, wind-resistant, stability in windy weather, multiple entry doors, and clear windows for better visibility influence the growth in this segment.The tunnel tenth segment is likely to account the maximum share of revenue during the forecast period followed by dome type.

Global Camping Tents Market by Tent capacity,

4-person tent

6-person tent

8-person tent

The tent capacity plays a vital role when it comes to influencing the customers buying pattern. Camping tents are available in different sizes with different capacity. There is a growing demand for 4 person tentsegment, which can be easily used as well as handled.

Global Camping Tents Market by End User,

Individual users

Commercial users

Based upon end-user segment, the individual users segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the period of 2017-2024, as compared commercial users segment.

Global Camping TentsMarket by Region

North America

U.S.

Mexico

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

The report covers discussions and qualitative analyses:

The report covers discussions and qualitative analyses:

The Strong Growth of Camping Tents Market

Trends Toward Camping Tents Market

Factor Affecting Camping Tents Market

Supply Demand Gap Analysis

