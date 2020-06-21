2020 Growth: Biopolymer Coatings Market 2020 Research on Import-Export Details, Business Standards and Forecast to 2025

Global Biopolymer Coatings Market Research Report Cover Covid-19 Impact

The ‘Biopolymer Coatings market’ research report fabricated by Brand Essence Market Research is an in-depth analysis of the latest trends persuading the business outlook. The report also offers a concise summary of statistics, market valuation, and profit forecast, along with elucidating paradigms of the evolving competitive environment and business strategies enforced by the behemoths of this industry.

Biopolymer Coatings Market was valued at USD 955.5 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach around USD 1446.3 Million by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. The base year considered for the study is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019-2025. Rising environmental concerns among people are major drivers for the growth of Biopolymer coatingsmarket.

Biopolymers are polymeric biomolecules, used for making adhesives and coating. They are naturally renewable and can be used as block coatings on paper packaging materials. The biopolymers coating may halt unwanted moisture transfer in food products. These coatings are good oxygen and oil barriers, are biodegradable and capable to replace present synthetic paper and paperboard coatings. They are made by the combination of antimicrobial agents in coatings to produce the active paper packaging material which is an attractive option for protecting food from microorganism development and spread.

Global biopolymer coatings market report is segmented on the basis of product type, end-user industry and region. Based upon product type, global biopolymer coatings market is segmented into Bio Polyurethane (PU) Coating, Bio Polyamide (PA) Coatings, Bio Polybutylene Succinate (PBS) coatings, cellulose esters, wax coatings, soy protein coatings and corn zein protein coating. Based upon end-user industry, global biopolymer coatings market is classified into packaging, food and beverages, automotive, construction, textile, healthcare equipment and others.

The regions covered in this biopolymer coatings market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, the market of Biopolymer coatings is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, Middle East Asia (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt) GCC, Africa, etc.

Some major key players for global biopolymer coatings market are AkzoNobel N.V., Archer Daniels Midland (ADM), BASF SE, Cargill, Inc., Corbion, DuPont, EcoSynthetix, NatureWorks LLC, Novamont S.p.A, Roquette Group, Safepack Industries Ltd., WestRock Company, Meredian Holdings Group, EcoSynthetix. sMitsubishi Chemical, WestRock Company, AkzoNobel and others.

BASF SE creates chemistry has an experience of 150 years in this field. They work in portfolio ranges from chemicals, plastics, performance products and crop protection products to oil and gas. BASF SE is world™s leading chemical company, and they combine economic success with ecological protection and social responsibility. Over science and innovation, they allow their customers in nearly every industry to meet the current and future needs of society.

In Germany December 3, 2014 BASF and Feinpappenwerk Gebr. work together to find solution for a combined migration and grease barrier on recycled cardboard. They innovate the product ecovio PS 1606 which is biodegradable and bio based. Moreover, coating with ecovio allows all possible types of fast food packaging to be mass-produced in conformity with food safety and eco-friendly standards. The company has got strong branding and increases the innovation from the organization and creates the different product for the market.

Biopolymer coatings market is driven by increasing environmental problems due to increasing use of certain synthetic packaging and coating which produce the pollution and the demand from the consumer for the higher quality and longer shelf life coating. In addition, the increasing demand for cost-effective and environment-friendly materials for packaging are also expected to fuel the market growth within the forecast period.. Also the increased growth in the packaging industry and acceptance of the biopolymer coating by the manufacturer is also increase the demand for the biopolymer coatings. For instance; in 2015, the global packaging industry market share is around USD 839 billion, and will grow around 3.5% of CAGR. According to a forecast from the Canadian research institute; by 2018, the packaging industry grow by around USD 400 billion to 4 trillion million. Several organizations have started using biopolymer coating to increase their brand image among the consumer to attract them by projecting themselves as eco-friendly organizations. However, the biopolymer is not good for the liquid packaging which may hamper the market growth. The research and development in packaging industry can provide an opportunity for the growth in this market.

The North America dominates the Global Biopolymer coatingsmarket. Due to the rapidly increasing the food and packaging industries and rise in the demand for green technology are meaningfully aiding the expansion of biopolymer coatings market.

Europe is also has emerged as one of the most profitable markets for biopolymer coatings. Due to Promising regulatory support in France, UK, and Germany to naturally-derived products in food & beverage sector must stimulate product demand in this region.

Biopolymer Coatings Market Revenue (USD Million) Analysis by Regional and Global, 2019-2025

Asia Pacific is expected to arise as a major contributor to the global biopolymers market in forecast period, due to rising factor such as population, disposable income, increasing demand for packaging food product etc. in immerging country such as India and China. Moreover increase in the packagingindustries the market growing in this region for instance the Indian packaging industries is rapidly growing at around 20 -25 % per anum and becoming a preferred hub for packaging industry.

Global Biopolymer coatings Market report covers in-depth historical and forecast analysis.

