2020 Growth: Aptamers Market 2020 Market Segment, Drivers, Trends, Forecast to 2025

The ‘Aptamers market’ research report fabricated by Brand Essence Market Research is an in-depth analysis of the latest trends persuading the business outlook. The report also offers a concise summary of statistics, market valuation, and profit forecast, along with elucidating paradigms of the evolving competitive environment and business strategies enforced by the behemoths of this industry.

Aptamers Market was valued at USD 2142.8 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach around USD 7456.8 Million by 2025, at a CAGR of 19.50% during the forecast period. Advancements in aptamer development technologies, increasing R&D investment and the rising number of companies investing in this market are some of the key driving factors responsible for the growth of this market.

Aptamers market report published by the Brandessence Market Research and Consulting Pvt. Ltd. provides the detail information about Aptamers market from various aspects. This report consists of drivers, challenges and opportunities which help the market to grow over the analysis period and recent trends which supports the growth of market. This report consists of regional segmentation with product type and applications.

The chemically synthesized single-standard oligonucleotide (a polynucleotide which contains a relatively small number of nucleotides) are aptamers. Aptamers are developed from more reliable procedures than the manufacture of monoclonal antibodies. These are oligonucleotide which binds to the molecules especially such as protein to be used in numerous applications in field such as research and therapeutics. Numerous advantages offered by these small molecules, in comparison to established antibodies, have also led to higher demand for these molecules across a diverse range of medical applications. They are chemically synthesized, which eliminates batch-to-batch variation and demands less time for development. Due to their extreme versatility they bind to the target that are highly selective and specific including proteins, peptides and carbohydrates. Aptamers are currently being used for the diagnosis of various diseases and detection of the small molecules. Aptamers may be used as pharmaceutical lead section reagents, and functional proteomic levels.

Improvement in aptamer development technologies, increasing research and development expenditure and increasing number of companies investing in this market are some of the key driving factors responsible for the growth of this market. Abundant advantages offered by these small molecules, in comparison to established antibodies, have also led to higher demand for these molecules across a wide range of medical applications. However, many aptamers have failed to meet the requisite safety and efficacy standards in clinical studies. Thus, companies have to terminate their clinical investigation during late-stage clinical studies. This factor may hamper the market growth. Moreover, increasing technological advancements in this field can provide new opportunity for the growth of this market.

Key Players of Aptamers Market are like Aptamer Sciences, Inc., AMBiotech, Aptagen, LLC., Aptamer Group, Aptus Biotech, Base Pair Biotechnologies, Cambio, NeoVentures Biotechnology Inc., SOMALOGIC INC., TriLink BioTechnologies, LLC, Vivonics Inc., NOXXON Pharma, Ophthotech Corporation, 2bind, NOVAPTECH, Donovan, LLC, ATDBio Ltd., AuramerBio, Barrick Lab, Creative Biogene, AMS Biotechnology (Europe) Limited, IBA GmbH and Kaneka Corporation and others.

By Type:

Nucleic acid aptamers

DNA-based aptamers

RNA-based aptamers

XNA-based aptamers

Peptide aptamers

By Applications:

Diagnostics

Therapeutics Development

Research and Development

Others

By End-Users:

Bio-Pharmaceutical Companies

Pharmaceutical Companies

Academic and Research Centers

Contract Research Organization

By Regional & Country Level:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK.

France

Germany

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East and Africa

GCC

Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

