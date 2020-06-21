2020 Growth: Antivirus Software Market 2020 | Present Scenario and Growth Prospects 2025

Global Antivirus Software Market Research Report Cover Covid-19 Impact
The 'Antivirus Software market' research report fabricated by Brand Essence Market Research is an in-depth analysis of the latest trends persuading the business outlook.
Global Antivirus Software Market 2018-2024
The forecast period 2018-2024 is expected to show significant growth in global Antivirus Software Market.
Our report studies global Antivirus Software market and covers historical and forecast data for application, regional and country level.
Antivirus Software or anti-malware software is a program used to prevent the PC and data from getting destroy from virus. It runs as a background process, scanning computers, servers or mobile devices to detect and restrict the spread of malware. Scanning specific files, allowing user to schedule scans on time, notify the updations are the basic functions of antivirus software.
Along with these leading players, there are number of other small and mid-sized players who are coming with huge investment and innovative product launch in the antivirus software industry.
Antivirus Software Market Segmentation
By Device Type,
Desktop
Laptops
Mobile
Tablet
Servers
Others
By User Type,
Individual Users
Enterprise Users
By Region
North America
U.S.
Mexico
Canada
Europe
UK
France
Germany
Italy
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
Southeast Asia
Latin America
Brazil
The Middle East and Africa
GCC
Africa
Rest of MEA
Market Drivers:
Increasing demand of smartphones and use of internet
Increasing incidences of cyber crimes
Increasing need to prevent virus attack
Market Restraining Factors:
Availability of alternatives
High cost of updations
Antivirus Software MarketKey players
Avira
Qihoo 360
Kaspersky
Panda Security
Quick Heal
Symantec
McAfee
Trend Micro
AVG
Avast Software
ESET
Bitdefender
Fortinet
F-Secure
G DATA Software
Comodo
Microsoft
Rising
Cheetah Mobile
AhnLab
