2020 Growth: Air Deflector Market 2020 Worldwide Industry Size, Key Vendors, Growth Drivers, Opportunity And Competitive Landscape Forecast to 2025

Global Air Deflector Market Research Report Cover Covid-19 Impact

The ‘Air Deflector market’ research report fabricated by Brand Essence Market Research is an in-depth analysis of the latest trends persuading the business outlook. The report also offers a concise summary of statistics, market valuation, and profit forecast, along with elucidating paradigms of the evolving competitive environment and business strategies enforced by the behemoths of this industry.

Air Deflector Market was valued at USD xx billion in 2018 and is projected to reach around USD xx billion by 2025, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. The base year considered for the study is 2018 and the forecast period is 2018-2025. The growth of air deflector market is primarily driven by increasing demand for vehicles in emerging economies.

Scope of Global Air Deflector Market Reports “

Persistent buffeting of wind on the car window causes unbearable distress to both driver and passengers. Air Deflectors help lessen these problems by slightly changing a vehicle™s aerodynamic contour. When wind hits the deflectors it is redirected over the open windows and around the sides of the vehicle, preventing it from streaming in through the window. Growing automotive vehicle industry is boosting the growth of global air deflector market.

Air deflector market report is segmented on the material, mounting method, manufacturing process, position, sales channel and vehicle & by regional & country level. Based upon material, air deflector market is segmented into acrylic, fiberglass, abs plastic and others. On the basis mounting method, market is classified into tape-on deflectors, bolt-on deflectors and in-channel deflectors. As per manufacturing process, market is segmented into casting, molding and vacuum forming. Furthermore, based upon position, air deflector market is segmented into bug deflector, window air deflector, front air spoiler, rear air spoiler and roof air deflector. On the basis sales channel, market is classified into OEM and aftermarket. By vehicle type, air deflector market is segmented into passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle.

The regions covered in this air deflector market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, the market of modular construction is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, Middle East Asia (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt) GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players for Global Air Deflector Market Reports-

Some major key players for air deflector market are Hatcher Components, Peidmont Plastics, Spoiler factory, DGA, ELLEDI srl “ P.I. e C.F, Lund International, Altair Engineering Inc, Peterburg Industrial & Design Co, DGA (US), FARAD Group (Luxembourg) and Climair UK Ltd and others.

Global Air Deflector Market Dynamics “

Increasing demand for vehicles creates the need for advanced technologies. Many automotive companies around the world are offering innovative products such as air deflectors to fulfill the consumers demand. Moreover, the rapidly growing automotive industry across the world is opening up newer ways of designing vehicles while it makes a shift towards adopting reliable modes of transportation. In 2017, worldwide sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles increased by 2.4 % and LCV sales were about 4.4 %. In emerging economies, rising disposable income with rapid urbanization people have taken more interest to invest on advanced components to ensure the higher comfort level and efficiency is expected to witness significant growth over the next years. There are three largest car markets in the world, namely China, Europe and North America where China will be leading market for the transformation of the automotive industry. However, air deflectors need to be design accurately unless it is unable to implement certain operations may hamper the growth of the market. Future innovative products associated with the vehicles will be more flexible and much easier is likely to offer new opportunities in coming years.

The air deflector market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (ROW). Asia Pacific is expected to have significant growth due to rapid development in automotive sector where many automakers are transforming their vehicles by incorporating with new components. In 2017, Asia remained the world™s largest sales region with sales reached over 43 million units. Europe is the second leading region for air deflector market followed by North America owing to huge R&D spending in automotive sector, presence of multiple manufacturers like BMW, Ford, VOLVO, Volkswagen, etc. is responsible to boost the demand for air deflector market in this region. North America is the third largest region, due to vehicles are implemented by numerous advanced technologies.

Air Deflector Market Key Segments

By Material

Acrylic

Fiberglass

ABS Plastic

Others

By Mounting Method

Tape-on Deflectors

Bolt-on Deflectors

In-channel Deflectors

By Manufacturing Process

Casting

Molding

Vacuum

Forming

By Position

Bug Deflector

Window Air Deflector

Front Air Spoiler

Rear Air Spoiler

Roof Air Deflector

By Sales Channel

OEM

Aftermarket

By Vehicle

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

By Region

North America

U.S.

Mexico

Canada

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

GCC

Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

