2020 Growth: Agricultural Micronutrients Market Research Report (2020-2025) by Future Trend, Growth rate, Opportunity, Industry Analysis

Increase in agricultural contribution and improvement of soil quality are key drivers for Global Agricultural Micronutrients Market.

Micronutrients are those nutrients which are required by plants in a minute quantity and are essential for plant growth. Deficiency of these nutrients can lead to the various diseases in plants and can affect the quality and quantity of plants. These micronutrients consist of boron, Zinc, Copper and others. So, during the study of Global agricultural micronutrients market, we have considered agricultural micronutrients types to analyze the market.

Global agricultural micronutrients Market report is segmented on the basis of product type, application, crop type and by regional & country level. Based upon product type, global agricultural micronutrients market is classified as Boron, Copper, Iron, Manganese, Zinc, and others. Based upon application type, global agricultural micronutrients market is classified as Fertigation, Foliar, Soil, Seed treatment, and others. Based upon Crop type, global agricultural micronutrients market is classified as Cereals, Pulses and oilseeds, Fruits and vegetables, and others.

The regions covered in this agricultural micronutrient market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of Computed Tomography is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Global Agricultural Micronutrients market report covers prominent players like The Dow Chemical Co., Verdesian Life Sciences, LLC, DUPONT DE NEMOURS AND COMPANY, Micnelf USA Inc., ATP Nutrition, Compass Minerals International Inc., Merck KGaA, Monsanto Co., Sumitomo Chemical Co., Syngenta International AG, Akzo Nobel N.V., Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, The Mosaic Company, DAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd., Baicor, E. I., Yara International ASA, Nutra-Flo Company (K- Flo), Stoller USA, Inc., Auriga Industries A/S, BASF SE, Bayer Crop., Brandt Consolidated Inc., Agrium Inc., Land O™Lakes Inc., Grow More Inc., Kay-Flo and others.

The commercialization and growth of global agricultural micronutrients market over the past 25 years has been highly impactful. Due to the increase in the agriculture industry over the period of time with modernization and technological advancement has increased tremendously. There has been an increased demand of food due to the increase in the population worldwide. For instance, according to the Population Reference Bureau report it is estimated that the world population will reach up to 9.8 billion by the end of 2050. The extensive mining of micronutrients and over irrigation and increased use of chemical fertilizers are the key factors leads to the loss of micronutrients in the soil. Declining in the soil nutrients are various application of micronutrients are expected to support the growth of agricultural micronutrient over the forecast period.

North America dominates the market with highest market share closely followed by Europe due to increasing modernization and shrinking of crop land. As the population base is increasing it led to the increase in the burden on the crop lands to produce more and more to fulfill the demands of the consumers. Asia Pacific is expected to grow rapidly over the forecast period due to the presence of developing economies which are dependent on agriculture such as India, Brazil, Argentina nd others. These countries contributes a specific amount in the gross domestic production of the country for instance, As per IASRI (Indian Agricultural Statistics Research Institute) in India, agriculture, forestry and fisheries accounts for 17% of total GDP. All the above mentioned factors are expected to support the growth of agricultural micronutrients market over the forecast period.

Global Agricultural Micronutrients Market: by Product Analysis

Boron

Copper

Iron

Manganese

Zinc

Others

Global Agricultural Micronutrients Market: by Application analysis:

Fertigation

Foliar

Soil

Seed treatment

others

Global Agricultural Micronutrients Market: by Crop type Analysis

Cereals

Pulses and oilseeds

Fruits and vegetables

Others

Global Agricultural Micronutrients Market: by Regional & Country Analysis

North America

U.S.

Mexico

Canada

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Latin America

Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

GCC

Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

