2020 Growth: Aerospace 3D Printing Market 2020 : Worldwide Overview by Industry Size and Share, Future Trends, Growth Factors and Leading Players

Global Aerospace 3D Printing Market Research Report Cover Covid-19 Impact

The ‘Aerospace 3D Printing market’ research report fabricated by Brand Essence Market Research is an in-depth analysis of the latest trends persuading the business outlook. The report also offers a concise summary of statistics, market valuation, and profit forecast, along with elucidating paradigms of the evolving competitive environment and business strategies enforced by the behemoths of this industry.

Aerospace 3D Printing Market is valued at USD 889.8 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 4889.5 Million by 2025 with the CAGR of 27.56 % over the forecast period. Growing fleet size of various airlines and increasing demand for lightweight components of aircraft are expected to drive the growth of the aerospace 3D printing market during the forecast period.

Aerospace 3D printing market report published by the Brandessence Market Research and Consulting Pvt. Ltd. provides the detail information about Aerospace 3D Printing market from various aspects. This report consists of drivers, challenges and opportunities which helps the market to grow over the analysis period and recent trends which supports the growth of market. This report consists of regional segmentation with product type and applications.

3D printing of parts is a new technology that has come up with the prospective to alter the way enterprise build new products, together with parts for defence and aerospace. The aerospace and defense industry is a great example of utilization of additive manufacturing (AM) with a clear value proposition and the ability to create parts that are stronger and lighter than parts made using traditional manufacturing. This production of 3D printing tools has evolved in a short span of time and is able of producing complex components among different types of materials which includes titanium, steel, aluminum and different variety of plastics. The aerospace and defense industry was a very early adopter of 3D printing and still continues to contribute heavily to its development. Some aerospace companies began using this technology as early as 1989 and over the next couple of decades, the adoption of 3D printing increased significantly.

The development of the aircraft segment of the aerospace 3D printing market can be attributed to rising number of aircrafts to provide the increasing air passenger traffic across the globe. In addition, increasing adoption of 3D printing technology for the development of lightweight components and parts of aircraft is also expected to drive the growth of the aircraft segment of the aerospace 3D printing market during the forecast period. However, stringent regulations with respect to replication accuracy of components, inadequate availability and standardization of materials, process control standards, and limited awareness about the technology may hamper the growth of aerospace 3D printing market. Moreover, rising demand for smaller and lightweight engine components and rising adoption of additive technologies among OEMs are expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the global aerospace 3D printing market during the forecast period.

Key Players for Aerospace 3D Printing Market Reports

Some major key players for aerospace 3D printing market are Stratasys Ltd.3D Systems Corporation, The ExOne Company, EOS GmbH, Arcam AB, Ultimaker B.V., HÃ¶ganÃ¤s AB, Materialise NV, Organovo Holdings Inc, Solvay S.A., Sandvik, Arconic, GKN and among others.

Aerospace 3D Printing Market Segmentation:“

By Vertical:

Material

Printers

By Industry:

Aircraft

UAV

Spacecraft

By Printer Technology:

SLA

SLS

DMLS

FDM

Clip

By Applications:

Engine

Structural

Space Components

By Regional & Country Level:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK.

France

Germany

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East and Africa

GCC

Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

