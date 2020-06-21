2020 Growth: Activated Alumina 2020 Growth: Industry Market by Companies, Region, Type and End-use Industry 2020 – 2026

Global Activated Alumina Global Industry Market Research Report Cover Covid-19 Impact

Global Activated Alumina Market 2018-2024

Brandessence Market Research is working on a new report title œ Global Activated Alumina Market: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2018-2024 Growing investments in water treatment infrastructure and the increasing demand for oil and gas applications arekey drivers forGlobal Activated Alumina Market.

Activated alumina is chemical substance dry and granular in nature produced by the removal of hydroxyl group ion from aluminum hydroxide. It is used as catalyst in various chemical reaction and industrial sector as well. Activated alumina is mostly used oil and gas industry and water treatment. So, during the study of Global Activated Aluminamarket, we have considered Activated AluminaEnd user to analyze the market.

Global Activated Alumina Market report is segmented on the basis of end user type and by regional & country level.Based upon end users, global Activated AluminaMarket is classified as Reaction Catalyst, Oil & Gas, Water Treatment, and Biomaterial.

The regions covered in this Activated Alumina Market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of activated alumina is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Global Activated Alumina market report covers prominent players like BASF SE, Bee Chems, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Porocel, Shandong Zhongxin New Material Technology Co., Ltd., Sorbead India, AGC Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.,Garg Chemical Company, Hengye Group and others.

The commercialization and growth of global Activated Alumina market over the past 25 years has been highly impactful.There is a constant increase in the oil & gas industry over the period of time which is driven by the constant increasing population and automobile industry over the forecast period. As per Population reference Bureau report 2017, the world population will reach 9.8 billion by the end of 2050. Activated alumina is used in Claus process earlier activated bauxite is used which is replaced by activated alumina due to the better absorption and recovery of sulfur. There is an increase in the awareness among people about the ill effects of consuming unfiltered water which has fueled the Activated alumina market. It is mostly used in water treatment as it removes most of the fluorides from the water and it is also used in air dryers to provide moisture free environment. However, Single usage and high cost of alumina filters are expected to hamper the growth of activated alumina market.

North America dominates the market with highest market share which is closely followed by Europe due high fluoride content in the water of these regions. Increased production of Oil and gas in these regions will also support the growth of activated alumina market in this region. Asia Pacific will be the fastest growing region over the forecast period due to the developing economies and industrialization. There is an high investment in these regions water treatment infrastructure which is further supported by the constantly increasing petroleum industry and liquid drying.As per Indian Brand Equity Foundation report in India, the Oil imports rose sharply year-on-year by 27.89 per cent to US$ 9.29 billion in October 2017. India™s oil consumption grew 8.3 per cent year-on-year to 212.7 million tonnes in 2016, as against the global growth of 1.5 per cent, thereby making it the third-largest oil consuming nation in the world.All the above mentioned factor will fuel the growth of activated alumina market over the forecast period and expected to create new opportunities.

Global Activated Alumina Market: by end user Analysis

Reaction Catalyst

Oil & Gas

Water Treatment

Biomaterial

Global Activated Alumina Market: by Regional & Country Analysis

North America

U. S.

Mexico

Canada

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Latin America

Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

GCC

Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

