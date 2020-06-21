2020 Growth: 3D Printing Market 2020 – Industry Scenario, Strategies, Growth Factors And Forecast 2025

Global 3D Printing Market Research Report Cover Covid-19 Impact
The ‘3D Printing market’ research report fabricated by Brand Essence Market Research is an in-depth analysis of the latest trends persuading the business outlook. The report also offers a concise summary of statistics, market valuation, and profit forecast, along with elucidating paradigms of the evolving competitive environment and business strategies enforced by the behemoths of this industry.
3D Printing Market Increased investment on healthcare expenditure and various technological advancements in software for easy operations are key drivers for Global 3D Printings Market.
3D Printing Market is valued at 10.27 USD Billion in 2017 and expected to reach USD 39.03 Billion by 2024 with the CAGR of 21.01% over the forecast period.
3D Printing report published by the Brandessence Market Research and Consulting Pvt. Ltd. provides the detail information about 3D Printing market from various aspects. This report consist of drivers, restrains, Opportunities which help the market to grow over the analysis period and recent trends which supports the growth of market. This report consist of regional segmentation with printer type, technology, material and application.
3D printing is the process of making three-dimensional solid object in a digital format. This process is achieved using additive processes. As compare to traditional manufacturing techniques such as CNC machining 3D printing provides many advantages. High printing speed and faster production, easy accessibility, good quality etc., are the benefits of 3D printing. The printing process varies by technology such as Stereo lithography, Fused Deposition modelling, Selective Laser Sintering, Selective Laser melting, Electron Beam melting, Laminated Object manufacturing, Digital Light processing and Others. 3D Printing segments various printer types such as Desktop 3D printer, Industrial 3D printer and Others.
There are various factors driving the growth of the 3D Printing one of the majors driving the growth of the market are technological advancements promising gains in speed and flexibility due to its benefits. Less reduction of waste material for complex products is another factor driving the demand of 3D Printing. Initiatives taken by government in Research & Development is expected to promote the growth of 3D Printing market. For instance, the Australian government, in partnership with 3D printing bureau and reseller, Objective 3D, has announced USD 2 million (AUD) in funding for a new additive manufacturing (AM) virtual hub.However, eqipments used in 3D printing process is very high which is expected to hamper the growth of 3D Printing market over the forecast period.
Global 3D Printing market report covers prominent players like Stratasys Ltd, 3D Systems Corporation, The Exone Company, Arcam Group, Materialise NV, Mcor Technologies Ltd, EOS GmbH, Organovo Holdings Inc, 3D Ceram, Carbon 3D, MX3D, SciakyInc, Voxeljet AG and Others.
3D Printing Market Segmentation
By Printer Type
Desktop 3D printer
Industrial 3D printer
Others
By Use Type
Commercial
Personal
By Technology
Stereo lithography
Fused Deposition modelling
Selective Laser Sintering
Selective Laser melting
Electron Beam melting
Laminated Object manufacturing
Digital Light processing
Others
By Material
Polymers
Metals & Alloys
Ceramics
Others
By Application
Consumer Products
Automobiles
Aerospace
Healthcare
Defense
Architecture
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
France
Germany
Italy
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
Southeast Asia
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Middle East and Africa
GCC
Africa
Rest of Middle East and Africa
3D Printing Market Key Players
Stratasys Ltd
3D Systems Corporation
The Exone Company
Arcam Group
Materialise NV
Mcor Technologies Ltd
EOS GmbH
Organovo Holdings Inc
3D Ceram
Carbon 3D
