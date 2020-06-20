Telecom Analytics Market Ongoing Trends and Recent Developments by 2027 – Adobe, Dell, Hewlett-Packard, IBM, Informatica, Microsoft, Oracle, SAP AG, Teradata, Wipro

Telecom Analytics Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period.

Telecom analytics involves sophisticated business intelligence technologies that are hustled to complete the complex necessities of telecom organizations. These incorporate an increase in sales, dropping churn and fraud, improvement in risk management, and weakening operational costs. Moreover, telecommunication analytics empowers the auto-suggestions and trend analysis for resolving the regularly arising complaints related to previously stored data and their solution, which drives the market growth.

Increasing demand for effective revenue management, growing need for churn prevention, rising attacks, and suspicious activities are some of the important factors driving the growth of the telecom analytics market. However, the lack of awareness about telecom analytics is one of the major factors restraining the growth of the telecom analytics market. Furthermore, the growing use of descriptive and diagnostic analytics to enhance business functions is anticipated to boost the telecom analytics market growth.

The reports cover key developments in the Telecom Analytics market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Telecom Analytics market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Telecom Analytics market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

Adobe

Dell EMC Corporation

Hewlett-Packard Company

IBM Corporation

Informatica Corp.

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle

SAP AG

Teradata Corporation

Wipro Limited

The “Global Telecom Analytics Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Telecom Analytics market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography. The global Telecom Analytics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Telecom Analytics market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global telecom analytics market is segmented on the basis of type, application. On the basis of type, the market is segmented as software, hardware, services. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as predictive analytics, customer analytics, network analytics.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Telecom Analytics market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Telecom Analytics Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Telecom Analytics market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Telecom Analytics market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Telecom Analytics Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Telecom Analytics Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Telecom Analytics Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Telecom Analytics Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

