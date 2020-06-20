Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Market Sales, Distribution Channels, Production, Demand and Investment Opportunities 2027

The pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing market is expected to reach US$ 3,064.38 million by 2027 from US$ 1,459.53 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2020 to 2027.

Continuous manufacturing in the pharmaceuticals industry is a result of advancements in technology with respect to the production techniques. In the past years, the traditional method of batch manufacturing was followed in the pharmaceuticals industry. However, the development in technology has accelerated mass production with improved quality, and it has addressed many primary issues such as the recall of drugs. The pharmaceuticals industry has recently begun to acknowledge the continuous manufacturing as an option to improve and sustain manufacturing operations.

The pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing market majorly consists of the players such as GEA Group, Coperion GmbH, Gericke AG, Glatt GmbH, Hosokawa Micron Group, Munson Machinery Co. Inc., Powrex Corp, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Freund-vector Corporation, Fette Compacting, Alexanderwerk, LEISTRITZ AG, KORSCH AG, ACG, Cadmach Machinery Co. Pvt. Ltd., and Hovione en Aesica.

The companies are focused toward the adoption of organic strategies such as partnership and collaborations to sustain their position in the dynamic market. For instance, in January 2017, GEA has entered into a partnership with Siemens AG to the pharmaceutical and life sciences industry by offering an integrated continuous tablet manufacturing line.

The pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing market, by product, is segmented into screening and diagnostics, monitoring and alerting and disease management. In 2019, the integrated systems segment accounted for the largest market share of the global pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing market. The integrated systems are expected to dominate the product segment owing to their easy availability and accessibility as well as higher adoption of these systems as compared with the semi-continuous systems and the controls. The integrated systems help build the continuous flow during manufacturing process, facilitate end-to-end integration, and improve asset utilization.

The increasing shortages of drugs and APIs in various parts of the world coupled with advantages offered by continuous manufacturing systems in ramping up the production volumes, reducing the drug costs are expected to be the major driving factors of the market. However, deep penetration of batch manufacturing systems and high capital investments for these systems are expected to restrain the growth of the market to an extent.

