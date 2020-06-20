Hemophilia Treatment Market Trends, Current Growth, Components, Competitive Analysis and Geographical Outlook till 2027

The hemophilia treatment market was valued at US$ 14,454.81 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.9% from 2020 to 2027 to reach US$ 44,089.71 million by 2027.

Hemophilia is a condition where blood does not clot, and this condition is normally inherited. The condition is caused due to defects in a gene of the X chromosome, which is a clotting factor. Generally, the diseases are widely seen in males as the X chromosome is inherited from mother to baby boy. The disease is widely treated with replacement therapy and gene therapy. The other treatment which is used is medication. However, there are ways to reduce the risk of the condition, which include regular exercise and others. The condition can be prevented by taking preventive treatment by injection of clotting factor VIII for hemophilia A, or IX for hemophilia B.

Some of the prominent players operating in hemophilia treatment market are, Bayer AG, Sanofi, F. Hoffmann-la Roche Ltd., Kedrion S.P.A., CSL Limited, Biotest AG, Pfizer Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S, Octapharma AG, and Baxter International Inc. The market players are focused towards acquisitions with industry players in order to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in February 2020, Novo Nordisk launched an antihemophilic product namely Esperoct. This product is likely to reduce the effect of hemophilia in adults and children with hemophilia A.

The hemophilia treatment market by product is segmented into plasma derived coagulation factor concentrates, recombinant coagulation factor concentrates, antifibrinolytic agents, desmopressin. In 2019, the plasma derived coagulation factor concentrates segment held a largest market share of the hemophilia treatment market. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027. The large share of plasma derived coagulation factor concentrates based hemophilia treatment can be attributed to various advantages offered by these hemophilia treatment, deep market penetration and variety of products offered by multiple players to suit diverse medical application. On the other hand, the recombinant coagulation factor concentrates segment is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Certain factors such as effectiveness of the hemophilia treatment in lesser time and better efficient blood clotting are expected to drive the segment growth.

