Antifungal Drugs Market Research Explores The Key Success Factors, And Business Opportunities Including Key Players Forecast Till 2027

According to data published by J. Fungi 2017, approximately 3,000,000 cases of chronic pulmonary aspergillosis, around 223,100 cases of cryptococcal meningitis among HIV/AIDs patients. And nearly 700,000 cases of invasive candidiasis, about 250,000 cases of invasive aspergillosis, approximately 100,000 cases of disseminated histoplasmosis, more than 10,000,000 cases of fungal asthma, and around 1,000,000 cases of fungal keratitis occur per annum.

The global Antifungal Drugs market accounted to US$ 10,182.3 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 13,524.2 Mn by 2027.

The major players operating in the Antifungal Drugs market include, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi S.A., Gilead Sciences, Inc., Merck And Co., Inc., Scynexis Inc., Novartis International AG, Abbott Laboratories, Bayer AG, Glenmark Pharmaceutical, and Glaxosmithkline Plc. The market has carried out various organic and inorganic growth strategies in the market which has assisted in strengthening their product offering in the market.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing geographic market and it is expected to be the fastest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. Asia Pacific is recognized as a developing market for the pharmaceutical. The growth is driven by that countries such as China, and India which are engaged in conducting several studies.

Global Antifungal Drugs market was segmented by infection type, drug type, therapeutic indication, and dosage form. On the basis of the infection type, the market is segmented as superficial fungal infection and systemic antifungal infection. Based on the drug type, the Antifungal Drugs market is segmented into echinocandins, azoles, polyenes, allylamines, and others. On the basis of the therapeutic indication, the Antifungal Drugs market is segmented into aspergillosis, dermatophytosis, candidiasis, and others. By dosage form, the market is segmented into drugs, ointment, powder, and others.

The market for Antifungal Drugs is expected to grow significantly due to factors such as rising incidences for the fungal infection of the skin, nails and hair, increasing incidences of cancers, HIV, and hospital-acquired infections and favorable government initiatives to combat the antifungal diseases are likely to drive the growth of the Antifungal Drugs market. However, lack of awareness regarding the fungal infections may restrict the growth of Antifungal Drugs market.

