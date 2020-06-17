Sports and Fitness Nutrition Supplements Market 2020 By Top Players, Growth, Trends, Size, Share, Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Sports nutrition products are used to enhance athletic performance that may include vitamins, minerals, amino acids, herbs, or botanicals (plants) — or any concentration, extract, or combination of these.Sports nutrition products can be categorized as food, beverage or supplements. In this report, the statistical data is based on sports and fitness nutrition supplements, including performance enhancers, metabolic/fat burners, muscle builders, meal replacements, weight gainers and energy formulas solid in powder, tablet and ready-to-drink formats.
The global Sports and Fitness Nutrition Supplements market will reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with CAGR xx% 2020-2025. The objective of report is to define, segment, and project the market on the basis of product type, application, and region, and to describe the content about the factors influencing market dynamics, policy, economic, technology and market entry etc.
Leading vendors in the market are included based on profile, business performance etc. Vendors mentioned as follows:
Glanbia
NBTY
Abbott Laboratories
GNC Holdings
MuscleTech
Cellucor
MusclePharm
Maxi Nutrition
PF
Champion Performance
Universal Nutrition
Nutrex
MHP
ProMeraSports
BPI Sports
Prolab Nutrition
NOW
Enervit
NutraClick
Dymatize Enterprises
CPT
UN
Gaspari Nutrition
Plethico Pharmaceuticals
The Balance Bar
Based on products type, the report describes major products type share of regional market. Products mentioned as follows:
Protein Shakes/Powders
Creatine
Weight- gain Powders
Meal Replacement Powders
ZMA
HMB
Glutamine
Thermogenics
Antioxidants
Based on Application, the report describes major application share of regional market. Application mentioned as follows:
Bodybuilders
Pro/amateur athletes
Recreational users
Lifestyle users
Based on region, the report describes major regions market by products and application. Regions mentioned as follows:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Objectives of Research
1.1.1 Definition
Figure Sports and Fitness Nutrition Supplements Picture
1.1.2 Specifications
Table Product Specifications of Sports and Fitness Nutrition Supplements
1.2 Market Segment
1.2.1 by Type
Table Products Segment of Sports and Fitness Nutrition Supplements
Table Global Sports and Fitness Nutrition Supplements Market by Type, 2011-2022 (USD Million)
1.2.1.1 Protein Shakes/Powders
Table Protein Shakes/Powders Overview
1.2.1.2 Creatine
Table Creatine Overview
1.2.1.3 Weight- gain Powders
Table Weight- gain Powders Overview
1.2.1.4 Meal Replacement Powders
Table Meal Replacement Powders Overview
1.2.1.5 ZMA
Table ZMA Overview
1.2.1.6 HMB
Table HMB Overview
1.2.1.7 Glutamine
Table Glutamine Overview
1.2.1.8 Thermogenics
Table Thermogenics Overview
1.2.1.9 Antioxidants
Table Antioxidants Overview
1.2.2 by Application
Table Application Segment of Sports and Fitness Nutrition Supplements
Table Global Sports and Fitness Nutrition Supplements Market by Application, 2011-2022 (USD Million)
1.2.2.1 Bodybuilders
Table Bodybuilders Overview
1.2.2.2 Pro/amateur athletes
Table Pro/amateur athletes Overview
1.2.2.3 Recreational users
Continued….
