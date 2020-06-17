Marine Antennas Market Study 2020-2026 with Current and Upcoming Trends | Icom Inc., Standard Horizon, Cobra

“

The global Marine Antennas market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, titled global Marine Antennas market, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Marine Antennas market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market.

The research report covers the trends that are currently implemented by the major manufacturers in the Marine Antennas market including adoption of new technology, government investments on R&D, shifting in perspective towards sustainability, and others. Additionally, the researchers have also provided the figures necessary to understand the manufacturer and its contribution to both regional and global market:

Key Players:

Icom Inc.,Standard Horizon,Cobra,Uniden,Raymarine (FLIR Systems),Entel Group,JVCKENWOOD,Jotron,Navico,SAILOR (Satcom Global)

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Marine Antennas Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Marine Antennas Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Marine Antennas Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

The research report is broken down into chapters, which are introduced by the executive summary. It’s the introductory part of the chapter, which includes details about global market figures, both historical and estimates. The executive summary also provides a brief about the segments and the reasons for the progress or decline during the forecast period. The insightful research report on the global Marine Antennas market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior.

Market Segments Covered:

Global Marine Antennas Market Segmentation by Product:

Fixed-mount

Handheld

Global Marine Antennas Market Segmentation by Application:

Fishery

Transport

Leisure and Recreation

Other

Regions Covered in the Global Marine Antennas Market:

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

The report answers important questions that companies may have when operating in the global Marine Antennas market. Some of the questions are given below:

• What will be the size of the global Marine Antennas market in 2025?

• What is the current CAGR of the global Marine Antennas market?

• Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

• Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Marine Antennas market?

• Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Marine Antennas market?

• Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

• Which are the top players currently operating in the global Marine Antennas market?

• How will the market situation change in the coming years?

• What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

• What is the growth outlook of the global Marine Antennas market?

The scope of the Report:

The report segments the global Marine Antennas market on the basis of application, type, service, technology, and region. Each chapter under this segmentation allows readers to grasp the nitty-gritties of the market. A magnified look at the segment-based analysis is aimed at giving the readers a closer look at the opportunities and threats in the market. It also address political scenarios that are expected to impact the market in both small and big ways.The report on the global Marine Antennas market examines changing regulatory scenario to make accurate projections about potential investments. It also evaluates the risk for new entrants and the intensity of the competitive rivalry.

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Marine Antennas Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Marine Antennas Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Marine Antennas Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Fixed-mount

1.4.3 Handheld

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Marine Antennas Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Fishery

1.5.3 Transport

1.5.4 Leisure and Recreation

1.5.5 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Marine Antennas Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Marine Antennas Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Marine Antennas Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Marine Antennas Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Marine Antennas, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Marine Antennas Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Marine Antennas Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Marine Antennas Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Marine Antennas Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Marine Antennas Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Marine Antennas Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Marine Antennas Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Marine Antennas Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Marine Antennas Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Marine Antennas Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Marine Antennas Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Marine Antennas Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Marine Antennas Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Marine Antennas Production by Regions

4.1 Global Marine Antennas Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Marine Antennas Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Marine Antennas Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Marine Antennas Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Marine Antennas Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Marine Antennas Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Marine Antennas Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Marine Antennas Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Marine Antennas Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Marine Antennas Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Marine Antennas Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Marine Antennas Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Marine Antennas Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Marine Antennas Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Marine Antennas Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Marine Antennas Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Marine Antennas Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Marine Antennas Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Marine Antennas Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Marine Antennas Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Marine Antennas Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Marine Antennas Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Marine Antennas Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Marine Antennas Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Marine Antennas Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Marine Antennas Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Marine Antennas Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Marine Antennas Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Marine Antennas Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Marine Antennas Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Marine Antennas Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Marine Antennas Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Marine Antennas Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Marine Antennas Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Marine Antennas Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Marine Antennas Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Marine Antennas Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Marine Antennas Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Marine Antennas Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Marine Antennas Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Icom Inc.

8.1.1 Icom Inc. Corporation Information

8.1.2 Icom Inc. Overview

8.1.3 Icom Inc. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Icom Inc. Product Description

8.1.5 Icom Inc. Related Developments

8.2 Standard Horizon

8.2.1 Standard Horizon Corporation Information

8.2.2 Standard Horizon Overview

8.2.3 Standard Horizon Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Standard Horizon Product Description

8.2.5 Standard Horizon Related Developments

8.3 Cobra

8.3.1 Cobra Corporation Information

8.3.2 Cobra Overview

8.3.3 Cobra Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Cobra Product Description

8.3.5 Cobra Related Developments

8.4 Uniden

8.4.1 Uniden Corporation Information

8.4.2 Uniden Overview

8.4.3 Uniden Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Uniden Product Description

8.4.5 Uniden Related Developments

8.5 Raymarine (FLIR Systems)

8.5.1 Raymarine (FLIR Systems) Corporation Information

8.5.2 Raymarine (FLIR Systems) Overview

8.5.3 Raymarine (FLIR Systems) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Raymarine (FLIR Systems) Product Description

8.5.5 Raymarine (FLIR Systems) Related Developments

8.6 Entel Group

8.6.1 Entel Group Corporation Information

8.6.2 Entel Group Overview

8.6.3 Entel Group Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Entel Group Product Description

8.6.5 Entel Group Related Developments

8.7 JVCKENWOOD

8.7.1 JVCKENWOOD Corporation Information

8.7.2 JVCKENWOOD Overview

8.7.3 JVCKENWOOD Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 JVCKENWOOD Product Description

8.7.5 JVCKENWOOD Related Developments

8.8 Jotron

8.8.1 Jotron Corporation Information

8.8.2 Jotron Overview

8.8.3 Jotron Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Jotron Product Description

8.8.5 Jotron Related Developments

8.9 Navico

8.9.1 Navico Corporation Information

8.9.2 Navico Overview

8.9.3 Navico Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Navico Product Description

8.9.5 Navico Related Developments

8.10 SAILOR (Satcom Global)

8.10.1 SAILOR (Satcom Global) Corporation Information

8.10.2 SAILOR (Satcom Global) Overview

8.10.3 SAILOR (Satcom Global) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 SAILOR (Satcom Global) Product Description

8.10.5 SAILOR (Satcom Global) Related Developments

9 Marine Antennas Production Forecast by Regions

9.1 Global Top Marine Antennas Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Marine Antennas Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Marine Antennas Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Marine Antennas Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Marine Antennas Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Marine Antennas Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Marine Antennas Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Marine Antennas Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Marine Antennas Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Marine Antennas Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Marine Antennas Sales Channels

11.2.2 Marine Antennas Distributors

11.3 Marine Antennas Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Marine Antennas Industry

12.2 Market Trends

12.3 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.4 Market Challenges

12.5 Marine Antennas Market Risks/Restraints

12.6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Marine Antennas Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

