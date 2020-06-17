Managed File Transfer Software Market 2020 Global Industry Trends, Statistics, Size, Share, Regional Analysis by Key Players |Applications and End-User

The global Managed File Transfer Software market size was 1010 million US$ and it is expected to reach 1510 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 5.2% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Managed File Transfer Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Managed File Transfer Software development in United States, Europe and China.

Managed file transfer (MFT) is a type of software used to provide secure internal, external and ad-hoc data transfers through a network. MFT products are built using the FTP network protocol. However, because federal regulations require that MFT products meet strict regulatory compliance standards, they include mechanisms to ensure a higher level of security and help keep information private.

In the market, Managed File Transfer Software are various. According to the different demand objects, long and short sales channels are all flourishing.

Managed File Transfer Software marketing channels can be divided into two forms: 1) Corporation direct distribution channels, namely, the Managed File Transfer Software manufacturers directly supply Managed File Transfer Software to the downstream industry companies. 2) Enterprises indirect distribution channels. The consumers mainly applies direct distribution channel for individual parameters of Managed File Transfer Software.

There is a huge market ahead of the Managed File Transfer Software. The market channel is essential to every manufacture and they are paying more and more attention to their channel building.

Customer are concerning more on the product quality and funtions. So, except all of the distributors and direct marketing, they are also consider their services, making sure that both products and services are better than the competitors.

The key players covered in this study

IBM

Axway

Saison Information Systems

Hightail

CA Technologies

Accellion

GlobalSCAPE

Primeur

Signiant

Ipswitch

Micro Focus

TIBCO

Attunity

SSH (Tectia)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

System-centric File Transfer

People-centric File Transfer

Extreme File Transfer

Market segment by Application, split into

Banking, Financial Service & Insurance (BFSI)

Media & Entertainment

Retail

Manufacturing

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Managed File Transfer Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Managed File Transfer Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Managed File Transfer Software are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

