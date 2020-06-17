Industrial Flooring Market Growth Factors, Challenges, Opportunities 2020-2026 | Bonie, Flowcrete, Sika

“

The global Industrial Flooring market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, titled global Industrial Flooring market, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Industrial Flooring market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market.

The research report covers the trends that are currently implemented by the major manufacturers in the Industrial Flooring market including adoption of new technology, government investments on R&D, shifting in perspective towards sustainability, and others. Additionally, the researchers have also provided the figures necessary to understand the manufacturer and its contribution to both regional and global market:

Key Players:

Bonie,Flowcrete,Sika,Elgood Industrial Flooring,Fosroc,3M,BASF,Resdev,Summit,IFI Floorings,SSC Industrial Flooring,Veitchi Grou,THE IRL GROUP,Premier Industrial Flooring,Armstrong

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Industrial Flooring Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Industrial Flooring Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Industrial Flooring Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

The research report is broken down into chapters, which are introduced by the executive summary. It’s the introductory part of the chapter, which includes details about global market figures, both historical and estimates. The executive summary also provides a brief about the segments and the reasons for the progress or decline during the forecast period. The insightful research report on the global Industrial Flooring market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior.

Market Segments Covered:

Global Industrial Flooring Market Segmentation by Product:

PVC Flooring

Wood Flooring

Stone Flooring

Others

Global Industrial Flooring Market Segmentation by Application:

Indoor

Outdoor

Regions Covered in the Global Industrial Flooring Market:

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

The report answers important questions that companies may have when operating in the global Industrial Flooring market. Some of the questions are given below:

• What will be the size of the global Industrial Flooring market in 2025?

• What is the current CAGR of the global Industrial Flooring market?

• Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

• Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Industrial Flooring market?

• Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Industrial Flooring market?

• Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

• Which are the top players currently operating in the global Industrial Flooring market?

• How will the market situation change in the coming years?

• What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

• What is the growth outlook of the global Industrial Flooring market?

The scope of the Report:

The report segments the global Industrial Flooring market on the basis of application, type, service, technology, and region. Each chapter under this segmentation allows readers to grasp the nitty-gritties of the market. A magnified look at the segment-based analysis is aimed at giving the readers a closer look at the opportunities and threats in the market. It also address political scenarios that are expected to impact the market in both small and big ways.The report on the global Industrial Flooring market examines changing regulatory scenario to make accurate projections about potential investments. It also evaluates the risk for new entrants and the intensity of the competitive rivalry.

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Industrial Flooring Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Industrial Flooring Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Industrial Flooring Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 PVC Flooring

1.4.3 Wood Flooring

1.4.4 Stone Flooring

1.4.5 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Industrial Flooring Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Indoor

1.5.3 Outdoor

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Industrial Flooring Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Industrial Flooring Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Industrial Flooring Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Industrial Flooring, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Industrial Flooring Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Industrial Flooring Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Industrial Flooring Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Industrial Flooring Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Industrial Flooring Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Industrial Flooring Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Industrial Flooring Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Industrial Flooring Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Industrial Flooring Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Industrial Flooring Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Industrial Flooring Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Industrial Flooring Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Industrial Flooring Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Industrial Flooring Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Industrial Flooring Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Industrial Flooring Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Industrial Flooring Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Industrial Flooring Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Industrial Flooring Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Industrial Flooring Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Industrial Flooring Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Industrial Flooring Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Industrial Flooring Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Industrial Flooring Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Industrial Flooring Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Industrial Flooring Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Industrial Flooring Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Industrial Flooring Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Industrial Flooring Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Industrial Flooring Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Industrial Flooring Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Industrial Flooring Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Industrial Flooring Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Industrial Flooring Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Industrial Flooring by Country

6.1.1 North America Industrial Flooring Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Industrial Flooring Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Industrial Flooring Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Industrial Flooring Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Industrial Flooring by Country

7.1.1 Europe Industrial Flooring Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Industrial Flooring Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Industrial Flooring Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Industrial Flooring Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Industrial Flooring by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Industrial Flooring Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Industrial Flooring Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Industrial Flooring Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Industrial Flooring Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Industrial Flooring by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Industrial Flooring Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Industrial Flooring Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Industrial Flooring Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Industrial Flooring Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Flooring by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Flooring Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Flooring Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Flooring Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Industrial Flooring Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Bonie

11.1.1 Bonie Corporation Information

11.1.2 Bonie Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 Bonie Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Bonie Industrial Flooring Products Offered

11.1.5 Bonie Related Developments

11.2 Flowcrete

11.2.1 Flowcrete Corporation Information

11.2.2 Flowcrete Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 Flowcrete Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Flowcrete Industrial Flooring Products Offered

11.2.5 Flowcrete Related Developments

11.3 Sika

11.3.1 Sika Corporation Information

11.3.2 Sika Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 Sika Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Sika Industrial Flooring Products Offered

11.3.5 Sika Related Developments

11.4 Elgood Industrial Flooring

11.4.1 Elgood Industrial Flooring Corporation Information

11.4.2 Elgood Industrial Flooring Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 Elgood Industrial Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Elgood Industrial Flooring Industrial Flooring Products Offered

11.4.5 Elgood Industrial Flooring Related Developments

11.5 Fosroc

11.5.1 Fosroc Corporation Information

11.5.2 Fosroc Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 Fosroc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Fosroc Industrial Flooring Products Offered

11.5.5 Fosroc Related Developments

11.6 3M

11.6.1 3M Corporation Information

11.6.2 3M Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 3M Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 3M Industrial Flooring Products Offered

11.6.5 3M Related Developments

11.7 BASF

11.7.1 BASF Corporation Information

11.7.2 BASF Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 BASF Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 BASF Industrial Flooring Products Offered

11.7.5 BASF Related Developments

11.8 Resdev

11.8.1 Resdev Corporation Information

11.8.2 Resdev Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 Resdev Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Resdev Industrial Flooring Products Offered

11.8.5 Resdev Related Developments

11.9 Summit

11.9.1 Summit Corporation Information

11.9.2 Summit Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 Summit Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Summit Industrial Flooring Products Offered

11.9.5 Summit Related Developments

11.10 IFI Floorings

11.10.1 IFI Floorings Corporation Information

11.10.2 IFI Floorings Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 IFI Floorings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 IFI Floorings Industrial Flooring Products Offered

11.10.5 IFI Floorings Related Developments

11.12 Veitchi Grou

11.12.1 Veitchi Grou Corporation Information

11.12.2 Veitchi Grou Description and Business Overview

11.12.3 Veitchi Grou Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Veitchi Grou Products Offered

11.12.5 Veitchi Grou Related Developments

11.13 THE IRL GROUP

11.13.1 THE IRL GROUP Corporation Information

11.13.2 THE IRL GROUP Description and Business Overview

11.13.3 THE IRL GROUP Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 THE IRL GROUP Products Offered

11.13.5 THE IRL GROUP Related Developments

11.14 Premier Industrial Flooring

11.14.1 Premier Industrial Flooring Corporation Information

11.14.2 Premier Industrial Flooring Description and Business Overview

11.14.3 Premier Industrial Flooring Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 Premier Industrial Flooring Products Offered

11.14.5 Premier Industrial Flooring Related Developments

11.15 Armstrong

11.15.1 Armstrong Corporation Information

11.15.2 Armstrong Description and Business Overview

11.15.3 Armstrong Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 Armstrong Products Offered

11.15.5 Armstrong Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Industrial Flooring Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Industrial Flooring Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Industrial Flooring Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Industrial Flooring Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Industrial Flooring Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Industrial Flooring Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Industrial Flooring Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Industrial Flooring Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Industrial Flooring Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Industrial Flooring Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Industrial Flooring Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Industrial Flooring Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Industrial Flooring Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Industrial Flooring Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Industrial Flooring Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Industrial Flooring Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Industrial Flooring Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Industrial Flooring Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Industrial Flooring Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Industrial Flooring Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Industrial Flooring Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Industrial Flooring Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Industrial Flooring Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Industrial Flooring Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Industrial Flooring Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

