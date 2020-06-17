Enterprise Key Management (EKM) Market 2020: Analysis Of The Industry By Size, Share, Consumption, Demand, Growth, Revenues, Key Companies, Types, Applications And Forecasts Until 2025

This report focuses on the global Enterprise Key Management (EKM) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Enterprise Key Management (EKM) development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global Enterprise Key Management (EKM) market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

EMC Corporation

Gemalto N.V.

Google

Hewlett-Packard Enterprise

International Business Machines (IBM)

Thales e-security

Microsoft Azure

Townsend security

CA Technologies

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On Premise

Cloud

Market segment by Application, split into

Disk Encryption

File/Folder Encryption

Database Encryption

Communication Encryption

Cloud Encryption

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Enterprise Key Management (EKM) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Enterprise Key Management (EKM) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Enterprise Key Management (EKM) are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Enterprise Key Management (EKM) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 On Premise

1.4.3 Cloud

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Enterprise Key Management (EKM) Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Disk Encryption

1.5.3 File/Folder Encryption

1.5.4 Database Encryption

1.5.5 Communication Encryption

1.5.6 Cloud Encryption

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Enterprise Key Management (EKM) Market Size

2.2 Enterprise Key Management (EKM) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Enterprise Key Management (EKM) Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Enterprise Key Management (EKM) Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Enterprise Key Management (EKM) Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Enterprise Key Management (EKM) Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Enterprise Key Management (EKM) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Enterprise Key Management (EKM) Market Concentration Ratio (CR

Continued….

