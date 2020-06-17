Cloud Data Loss Prevention (DLP) Market 2020 Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities And Forecast To 2025

This report focuses on the global Cloud Data Loss Prevention (DLP) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cloud Data Loss Prevention (DLP) development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global Cloud Data Loss Prevention (DLP) market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Symantec

Digital Guardian

Trend Micro

CA Technologies

Trustwave

Code Green Network

Zecurion

McAfee

Gartner Inc

Proofpoint

Skyhigh Networks

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Network DLP

Storage DLP

Endpoint DLP

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Retail and Consumer Goods

Healthcare and life sciences

Manufacturing

IT and Telecommunications

Government and Public Sector

Education

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cloud Data Loss Prevention (DLP) are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Cloud Data Loss Prevention (DLP) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Network DLP

1.4.3 Storage DLP

1.4.4 Endpoint DLP

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Cloud Data Loss Prevention (DLP) Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 BFSI

1.5.3 Retail and Consumer Goods

1.5.4 Healthcare and life sciences

1.5.5 Manufacturing

1.5.6 IT and Telecommunications

1.5.7 Government and Public Sector

1.5.8 Education

1.5.9 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Cloud Data Loss Prevention (DLP) Market Size

2.2 Cloud Data Loss Prevention (DLP) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Cloud Data Loss Prevention (DLP) Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Cloud Data Loss Prevention (DLP) Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Cloud Data Loss Prevention (DLP) Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Cloud Data Loss Prevention (DLP) Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Cloud Data Loss

Continued….

