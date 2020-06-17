Amusement Park Market 2020-2025: by Key Manufacturers with Countries, Type, Application and Forecast Till 2025

This report focuses on the global Amusement Park status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Amusement Park development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global Amusement Park market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Cedar Point

Knoebels

Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom

Schlitterbahn Water Park

Universal’s Islands of Adventure

Six Flags Magic Mountain

Kings Island

Hersheypark

Knotts Berry Farm

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Water Amusement Park

Non-water Amusement Park

Market segment by Application, split into

For Adult Only

For Both Adult and Children

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Amusement Park status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Amusement Park development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Amusement Park are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

