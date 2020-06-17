2020 Future Of Philippines Automobile Market- Trends, Outlook and Growth Opportunities

The Philippines automobile report provides a complete perspective on the trends shaping the Philippines Automobile market. The Philippines automotive market is slowly shifting towards a service oriented model with new players focusing extensively on customer experience and consumer data.

Transitions in automotive markets are providing opportunities for some parts while other components face stiff decline over the forecasts.

Companies across the value chain are forced to adapt to market changes to sustain revenue and profit. New Vehicles must be aligned with the current states of technology and consumer preferences.

Geographical diversification model remains one of the main strategies of leading automobile manufacturers to ensure profitability in high investment and R&D expenditure scenario. Both large players and start-ups are aggressively focusing on connected and autonomous driving vehicles in the country.

Strong government focus on encouraging automotive industry in the country is an important driving force for Philippines. However, stringent environmental regulations on pollution and carbon emissions are necessitating heavy investments.

Report Description-

The future value proposition for automotive market in Philippines to 2025 is detailed in the research work. It also provides imperatives for gaining market share in Philippines automobile industry. It presents detailed insights and forecasts of passenger cars, light commercial vehicles and heavy commercial vehicles.

The research work includes detailed SWOT analysis of Philippines automotive market to enable users to identify key trends and hidden opportunities. It identifies emerging and new market trends across various vehicle types including passenger cars (PCs), LCVs, Heavy Trucks, Buses, Vans, Motor Cycles and others.

The report provides annual historic and forecast data of Passenger car sales, Commercial Vehicle sales, Passenger Car Production, LCV production, Buses and Trucks production from 2005 to 2018 and 2019 to 2026. Further, annual historic data on import and export market value of passenger cars, buses, LCVs and HCVs by source / destination country are included in the Philippines automobile report.

The report presents the impact of current business and economic trends on the future of automobile industry in Philippines. Key macroeconomic driving factors of consumption including GDP, disposable income, population, inflation trends are forecast from 2005 to 2025.

Philippines automobile market is benchmarked against peer markets in the region in terms of investment prospects, demand growth, supply scenario and competitive structure. Further, regional and global trends in automotive industry for 2018 to 2025 are analysed in the report.

Leading automobile companies having presence in Philippines automotive market are presented. Business Description, SWOT profiles, financial profiles and overview of Philippinesn automotive operations of three leading automotive companies is included. In addition, prominent recent developments and their impact on Philippines automotive industry are provided.

Scope

– Key Findings of Philippines Automobile market and introduction – 2018

– Prominent Philippines market trends on sales, consumption, production, OEMs, distribution, regulations and companies

– Benchmarking with peer markets in the region

– SWOT analysis of Philippines Automotive market presenting key drivers and hidden opportunities

– Annual Supply and Demand (sales) outlook from 2005 to 2025 for-

– Passenger cars

– Light commercial vehicles

– Heavy trucks

– Buses

– Vans

– Motor cycles

– GDP, Population, Inflation, Disposable Income forecasts

– Business, SWOT and Financial Profiles of Leading Companies

– Recent Industry Developments, 2018

The report enables clients to

Boost revenues from new and used car sales and services

Identify key trends and hidden opportunities

Gain clear understanding of the country automotive value chain

Design sustainable and competitive strategies in times of rapid development

Understand paradigm shift in consumer preferences

Compare growth in Philippines automotive business with its peer markets

Gain insights into the role of local legal and regulatory bodies in Philippines

Table of Contents

1. Philippines Automobile Industry

1.1 Market Scope and Definition

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

2.1 Key Trends

2.2 Philippines Automotive Market Outlook, 2018- 2025

2.3 Philippines Automotive Market Outlook by Vehicle Type, 2018- 2025

3. Strategic Analysis Review

3.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.2 Shifting Consumer Behaviour and Preferences

3.3 SWOT Analysis

3.3.1 Key Strengths

3.3.2 Key Weaknesses

3.3.3 Potential Opportunities

3.3.4 Potential Threats

4. Philippines Automotive Market Outlook and Growth Opportunities

4.1 Philippines Automotive Sales Outlook, 2005- 2018, 2019-2025

4.2 Philippines Passenger Car Sales Outlook, 2005- 2018, 2019- 2025

4.3 Philippines Commercial Vehicles Sales Outlook, 2005- 2018, 2019- 2025

4.4 Philippines Passenger Car Production Outlook, 2005- 2018, 2019- 2025

4.5 Philippines Commercial Vehicles Production Outlook, 2005- 2018, 2019- 2025

5. Philippines Automobile Trade Analysis

5.1 Philippines Passenger Cars- Imports and Exports, 2013- 2018

5.2 Philippines Goods Transport Vehicles-Imports and Exports, 2013- 2018

5.3 Philippines Trucks- Imports and Exports, 2013- 2018

5.4 Philippines Motorcycles- Imports and Exports, 2013- 2018

6. Philippines Automobile Company Analysis

6.1 Domestic vs International Companies

6.2 Key Products of Leading Companies

6.3 Industry Consolidation Trends

7. SWOT and Financial Profiles of Automotive Companies in Philippines

7.1 Company A

7.2 Company B

7.3 Company C

8. Philippines Demographic and Macroeconomic Outlook to 2025

8.1 Phili

Continued….

