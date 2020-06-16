Wearable Payment Market 2020: Top Companies Analysis (Apple, Jawbone, Google, MasterCard, Samsung Electronics, Visa, Alibaba, American Express, Barclays, Broadcom, Fitbit, Gemalto etc.) & Forecast to 2025

This report focuses on Wearable Payment volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Wearable Payment market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

According to the report, one of the primary drivers in the market is declining cost of NFC technology. The global wearable payment market is driven by the declining cost of NFC technology. The technology has become more affordable for device manufacturers that integrate the technology into wearable devices. In addition, as the number of vendors offering wearable devices is increasing, it is likely to support the growth of the wearable payment in the coming years.

Wearable payment refers to transactions between wearable devices and contactless payment terminals like NFC. NFC is a standard-based short-range (about 10 cm) connectivity that uses high-frequency wireless communication technology. This technology enables peer-to-peer communication between two devices, by bringing them in close proximity. End-users use this technology to transfer information from their devices to contactless payment terminals such as smartphones and NFC tags. The technology involves a direct transfer of data between wearable devices and POS devices.

he declining price of NFC technology and the growth of the NFC ecosystem that supports various NFC applications have encouraged vendors to integrate NFC technology into wearable devices. Jawbone launched the fitness device UP4, which is integrated with payment technology. This will likely encourage more people to adopt NFC-enabled wearable devices, which will in turn, drive the growth of the global wearable payment market during the forecast period.

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. This report also states import/export, supply and consumption figures as well as cost, price, revenue and gross margin by regions North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, Middle East & Africa etc.)

Key Companies Analyzed in this Report are:

• Apple

• Jawbone

• Google

• MasterCard

• Samsung Electronics

• Visa

• Alibaba

• American Express

• Barclays

• Broadcom

• Fitbit

• Gemalto

• …

Global Wearable Payment Market report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through analytical research, market survey and observations) and secondary research. The report also features a complete focused on qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain, growth aspects, utilization ratio and manufacturing capacity.

Segment by Type

Smart Watches

Fitness Trackers

Payment Wristbands

Segment by Application

Online

Offline

