Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market Explored In the Latest Research by Key Player Amazon, Cisco Systems, Citrix Systems, Dell, Fujitsu, Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Virtual desktop infrastructure is a technology that virtually hosts desktop operating systems on a centralized server and is, thereby, managed through a data center. Virtual desktop infrastructure technology is also commonly referred to as the server-based computing. This technology facilitates the users to operate the desktop and interact with the operating system from anywhere.

Some of the major drivers boosting the growth of virtual desktop infrastructure market are high adoption of the internet of things (IoT) technology and need to increase productivity of employees. However, complex installation processes, infrastructure bottlenecks, and issues associated with BYOD may hinder the virtual desktop infrastructure market growth

Top Companies Include In This Report:

1. Amazon Web Services

2. Cisco Systems Inc.

3. Citrix Systems Inc.

4. Dell Technologies Inc.

5. Fujitsu Ltd.

6. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

7. Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.

8. International Business Machines Corp.

9. Microsoft Corp.

10. Oracle Corp

The global virtual desktop infrastructure market is segmented on the basis of offering, deployment, enterprise size, and end-user. Based on offering, the virtual desktop infrastructure market is segmented as software and services. On the basis of deployment, the market is segmented as cloud and on-premise. Further, based on enterprise size, the market is segmented as SMEs and large enterprises. Furthermore, based on end-user, the virtual desktop infrastructure market is divided in to BFSI, government, healthcare, IT & Telecom, education, retail, manufacturing, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global virtual desktop infrastructure market based on various segments. it also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The virtual desktop infrastructure market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

