Synopsis of Intelligent Pigging Market 2020 | Key Companies Survey-Baker Hughes, Rosen Group, NDT Global, Intertek Group, Applus, Lin Scan, SGS SAs, Cokebusters, Romstar, Halfwave As, Penspen

This report on Intelligent Pigging Market incorporates a comprehensive evaluation of this industry, and a remarkable brief of its various segments. In a nutshell, the report includes a generic overview of the market with regards to its present status and the industry size, on the basis of volume and revenue. The study also offers a summary of important data such as the regional terrain of the industry as well as the companies that have established a powerful status in the market.

Overview-

Intelligent Pigging is an inspection technique whereby an inspection probe, often referred to as a smart pig, is propelled through a pipeline while gathering important data, such as the presence and location of corrosion or other irregularities on the inner walls of the pipe.

North America is expected to hold largest market share by 2023. The intelligent pigging market for the oil & gas industry is expected to have potential opportunities in this region. North America region has some major players from the oil & gas industry and prominent users of inline inspection services for intelligent pigging. Natural gas and petroleum are the 2 biggest sources of energy in the US. North America is investing significantly in oil and gas pipeline projects to fulfill the growing demand for oil and gas.

Some of the key players in Intelligent Pigging market include-

• T.D. Williamson

• Baker Hughes

• Rosen Group

• NDT Global

• Enduro Pipeline Services

• Intertek Group

• Applus

• Lin Scan

• Dacon Inspection Services

• Onstream Pipeline Inspection

• SGS SA

• A.Hak Industrial Services

• Quest Integrity Group

• Cdria Pipeline Services

• Cokebusters

• Romstar

• Halfwave As

• Penspen

• Rouge Pipeline & Process Services

• Corrosion Control Engineering

• …

The report shows an overview of the global Intelligent Pigging industry covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from a comprehensive overview of the market to each of the key details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. The competitive spectrum of the Intelligent Pigging market has been dealt with firmly in the report. The vast expanse of this information is certain to help potential stakeholders and plausible new entrants gain an insight about the Intelligent Pigging market and the various challenges it presents. The details about the competitive landscape presented in the report may also provide an evaluation of the prominent market vendors, their growth profiles, growth strategies, etc., helping stakeholders in quicker decision-making.

The Intelligent Pigging market report concludes that the industry is intensely competitive and fragmented because of the presence of prominent players participating in the market. These players adopt several marketing strategies to expand their market share. The vendors available in the market compete centered on price, quality, brand, product differentiation, and product portfolio. The vendors are increasingly emphasizing product customization through customer interaction.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

• Magnetic Flux Leakage

• Ultrasonic

• Caliper

Market segment by Application, split into

• Metal Loss/Corrosion Detection

• Geometry Measurement & Bend Detection

• Crack & Leak Detection

The study objectives of this report are:

• To analyze global Intelligent Pigging status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

• To present the Intelligent Pigging development in United States, Europe and China.

• To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

• To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

• United States

• Europe

• China

• Japan

• Southeast Asia

• India

• Central & South America

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 International Players Profiles

6 Market Forecast 2020-2026

7 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

8 Appendix

