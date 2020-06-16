Smart Lighting Market 2020 Boosted By Rising Demand With Key Players Like Koninklijke Philips N.V., Eaton Corporation PLC, Honeywell

The Smart Lighting Market report aims to provide an overview of with detailed market segmentation by nature, form, application, distribution channel category and geography. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Smart Lighting market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Smart lighting is a type of lighting technology that is designed for energy efficiency. It has automated controls that controls the lighting and makes adjustments based on different conditions such as occupancy or daylight availability etc. Increasing consumer awareness regarding energy saving, thereby increasing the demand for energy-efficient technology, is fueling the market for the smart lighting.

Top Key Players:- Koninklijke Philips N.V., Eaton Corporation PLC, Honeywell International PLC, Lutron Electronics Company Inc., Legrand SA, General Electric Company, Osram Licht AG, Wipro Lighting, Schneider Electric and Hubbell India.

Development of IoT technology and increase in the demand for the intelligent solutions for street lighting systems are the major drivers for the growth of the market in coming years. One of the major trend is the development of smart cities which is gaining traction and will bring new opportunities in the market in coming years.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the Indian smart lighting market based on lighting types, application and connectivity technology. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall smart lighting market in India. The report covers analysis and forecast of India along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the country.

The report analyzes factors affecting Smart Lighting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Smart Lighting market in these regions.

