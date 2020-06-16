North America Automotive Semiconductor Market 2020 Illuminated By New Report-NVidia Corporation,Intel Corporation,NXP Semiconductors

Substantial Growth in Automotive Manufacturing is fueling the automotive semiconductor market. The automobile manufacturers worldwide are experiencing significant demand for vehicles ranging from passenger vehicles, lightweight commercial vehicles, and heavyweight commercial vehicles. Higher disposable income in the developed countries and increasing purchasing power capacity among the population in developing countries is significantly driving the automobile procurement. For instance, the global automotive production as per International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers accounted for 97.3 Mn in 2017 as compared to 95.1 Mn in 2016.

Top key Players: NVidia Corporation,Intel Corporation,NXP Semiconductors N.V.,Infineon Technologies AG,Rohm Semiconductor,Texas Instruments Inc.,Renesas Electronics Corporation,Robert Bosch Gmbh,ON Semiconductor Corporation,STMicroelectronics N.V.

The significant increase in the demand for fully-autonomous car is anticipated to fuel the automotive semiconductor market growth. The automobile manufacturers to continuously focus on innovating, designing and developing autonomous cars which have already attracted a fair percentage of customers in major automotive manufacturing countries. Pertaining to the consumers’ demand and attraction toward smart and fully-autonomous cars, semiconductors are expected to become an integral part of the innovations in the automotive industry in the coming years. Attributing to these parameters, both the industry players i.e. automotive and semiconductor industry are constantly focusing on improving technologies, negotiating prices of raw materials and the finally integrating the cars with robust technologies.

US is anticipated to leads the automotive semiconductor market across the North American region through the forecast period. The United States is home to three of the leading automotive groups in the world — General Motors, Fiat-Chrysler Automotive, and Ford Motor. Also, it is home to some of the leading semiconductor manufacturers including Intel, Texas Instruments, ON Semiconductors, and others. Many of the automakers have engine & transmission plants and conduct design, R&D, and testing activities in the US. According to the Auto Alliance, almost a fifth of the R&D investments done globally is spent in the US.

NORTH AMERICA AUTOMOTIVE SEMICONDUCTOR – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Components

Optical Devices

Sensors & Actuators LED Image Sensor Position Sensor Temperature Sensor Pressure Sensor Others

Memory DRAM Flash

Microcontrollers

Analog ICs

Logic and Discrete Power Devices

By Application

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems

Body Electronics

Infotainment

Powertrain

Safety Systems

Passenger Cars

Lightweight Commercial Vehicle

Heavyweight Commercial Vehicle

