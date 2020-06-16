High Performance Computing as a Service Industry Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025 | Adaptive Computing, Amazon Web Services, Cray, Google, International Business Machines Corpo

High-performance computing as a service provides high-performance computing applications on the cloud environment that facilitate access to a scalable and reliable resource of high-performance computing components on-demand. Moreover, through high-performance computing services a supercomputer is capable to be converted into a scalable cloud which maximizes the accessibility of high-performance computing resources through IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS abstractions, supports efficient utilization, and provides dynamic provisioning.

The Major Market Player Included in This Report are:

– Adaptive Computing, Inc.

– Amazon Web Services

– Cray Inc. (Hewlett Packard Enterprise)

– Google (Alphabet Inc.)

– International Business Machines Corporation

– Microsoft Corporation

– Nimbix, Inc.

– Penguin Computing (SMART Global Holdings)

– Sabalcore Computing, Inc.

– The UberCloud

Some of the major drivers boosting the growth of high performance computing as a service market are rise in need for flexible computing services and growing number of government initiatives. Further, high proliferation of cloud in emerging countries is anticpated to offer major growth opportunities for the high performance computing as a service market in the upcoming years.

The “Global High Performance Computing As A Service Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the high performance computing as a service industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of high performance computing as a service market with detailed market segmentation by offering, deployment type, industry, and geography. The global high performance computing as a service market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading high performance computing as a service market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global high performance computing as a service market is segmented on the basis of offering, deployment and industry. Based on offering, the high performance computing as a service market is divided into SaaS, PaaS, and IaaS. Based on deployment type, the high performance computing as a service market is segmented as private cloud, public cloud, and hybrid cloud. Further, based on industry, the market is segmented as manufacturing, BFSI, healthcare, government, media and entertainment, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global high performance computing as a service market based on various segments. it also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The high performance computing as a service market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting high performance computing as a service market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for the high performance computing as a service market for each region.

The reports cover key developments in the high performance computing as a service market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from high performance computing as a service market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for high performance computing as a service in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the high performance computing as a service market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key development in the past five years.

