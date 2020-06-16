Global Human Resources Software Market 2020 – Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2025

This report studies the global Human Resources Software market, analyzes and researches the Human Resources Software development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2122883

This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

ClearCompany HRm

Kronos Workforce Ready

Sage Payroll

RUN powered by ADP

BambooHR

Jobvite

Paycor Perform

Newton

ADP Workforce Now

iCIMS Talent Platform

APS(Automatic Payroll Systems. Inc.)





Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia





Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud-based

On-premise





Market segment by Application, the market can be split into

Recruiting – applicant tracking

Talent Management

Workforce Management

Payroll & tax management





If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/2018-2025-human-resources-software-report-on-global-and-united-states-market-status-and-forecast-by-players-types-and-applications

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Human Resources Software

1.1 Human Resources Software Market Overview

1.1.1 Human Resources Software Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Human Resources Software Market Size and Analysis by Regions

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 EU

1.2.3 Japan

1.2.4 China

1.2.5 India

1.2.6 Southeast Asia

1.3 Human Resources Software Market by Type

1.3.1 Cloud-based

1.3.2 On-premise

1.4 Human Resources Software Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Recruiting – applicant tracking

1.4.2 Talent Management

1.4.3 Workforce Management

1.4.4 Payroll & tax management

n

Chapter Two: Global Human Resources Software Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Human Resources Software Market Size (Value) by Players (2017 and 2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

n

Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 ClearCompany HRm

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Human Resources Software Revenue (Value) (2013-2018)

3.1.5 Recent Developments

3.2 Kronos Workforce Ready

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Human Resources Software Revenue (Value) (2013-2018)

3.2.5 Recent Developments

3.3 Sage Payroll

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Human Resources Software Revenue (Value) (2013-2018)

3.3.5 Recent Developments

3.4 RUN powered by ADP

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Human Resources Software Revenue (Value) (2013-2018)

3.4.5 Recent Developments

3.5 BambooHR

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Human Resources Software Revenue (Value) (2013-2018)

3.5.5 Recent Developments

3.6 Jobvite

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Human Resources Software Revenue (Value) (2013-2018)

3.6.5 Recent Developments

3.7 Paycor Perform

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Human Resources Software Revenue (Value) (2013-2018)

3.7.5 Recent Developments

3.8 Newton

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Human Resources Software Revenue (Value) (2013-2018)

3.8.5 Recent Developments

3.9 ADP Workforce Now

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Human Resources Software Revenue (Value) (2013-2018)

3.9.5 Recent Developments

3.10 iCIMS Talent Platform

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 Human Resources Software Revenue (Value) (2013-2018)

3.10.5 Recent Developments

3.11 APS(Automatic Payroll Systems. Inc.)

n

Chapter Four: Global Human Resources Software Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Human Resources Software Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Human Resources Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

4.3 Potential Application of Human Resources Software in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Human Resources Software

n

Chapter Five: United States Human Resources Software Development Status and Outlook

5.1 United States Human Resources Software Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 United States Human Resources Software Market Size and Market Share by Players (2017 and 2018)

n

Chapter Six: EU Human Resources Software Development Status and Outlook

6.1 EU Human Resources Software Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 EU Human Resources Software Market Size and Market Share by Players (2017 and 2018)

n

Chapter Seven: Japan Human Resources Software Development Status and Outlook

7.1 Japan Human Resources Software Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Japan Human Resources Software Market Size and Market Share by Players (2017 and 2018)

n

Chapter Eight: China Human Resources Software Development Status and Outlook

8.1 China Human Resources Software Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 China Human Resources Software Market Size and Market Share by Players (2017 and 2018)

n

Chapter Nine: India Human Resources Software Development Status and Outlook

9.1 India Human Resources Software Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 India Human Resources Software Market Size and Market Share by Players (2017 and 2018)

n

Chapter Ten: Southeast Asia Human Resources Software Development Status and Outlook

10.1 Southeast Asia Human Resources Software Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Southeast Asia Human Resources Software Market Size and Market Share by Players (2017 and 2018)

n

Chapter Eleven: Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)

11.1 Global Human Resources Software Market Size (Value) by Regions (2018-2025)

11.1.1 United States Human Resources Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.2 EU Human Resources Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.3 Japan Human Resources Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.4 China Human Resources Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.5 India Human Resources Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.6 Southeast Asia Human Resources Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.2 Global Human Resources Software Market Size (Value) by Type (2018-2025)

11.3 Global Human Resources Software Market Size by Application (2018-2025)

n

Chapter Twelve: Human Resources Software Market Dynamics

12.1 Human Resources Software Market Opportunities

12.2 Human Resources Software Challenge and Risk

12.2.1 Competition from Opponents

12.2.2 Downside Risks of Economy

12.3 Human Resources Software Market Constraints and Threat

12.3.1 Threat from Substitute

12.3.2 Government Policy

12.3.3 Technology Risks

12.4 Human Resources Software Market Driving Force

12.4.1 Growing Demand from Emerging Markets

12.4.2 Potential Application

n

Chapter Thirteen: Market Effect Factors Analysis

13.1 Technology Progress/Risk

13.1.1 Substitutes

13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry

13.2 Consumer Needs Trend/Customer Preference

13.3 External Environmental Change

13.3.1 Economic Fluctuations

13.3.2 Other Risk Factors

n

Chapter Fourteen: Research Finding/Conclusion

n

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

Methodology

Analyst Introduction

Data Source

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2122883

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155