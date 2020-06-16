Europe Smart Home Appliances Market Projected To Register CAGR To 2027 | AB Electrolux,Amazon.Com, Inc.,BSH Hausgerate GmbH

Market Insights

Favorable strategies driving the growth of smart home appliances in Europe

The European commission strategies such as Digital agenda, Digital Single Market for the growth of digital economy aim at giving better access of digital goods and services to consumers across Europe. These policies are driving the growth of digital economy in Europe which includes smart homes and smart home appliances. Efforts are being taken by Europe for ICT standardization which is an essential aspect to facilitate interoperability within the Digital Single Market. This will further push the development and deployment of advanced technologies like 5G, IoT, AI, cloud services, data driven services, smart transport, smart energy and smart home systems in Europe.

Get Free Trial Subscription at – https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/TIPRE00003510/request-trial

Top Key Players: AB Electrolux,Amazon.com, Inc.,BSH Hausgerate GmbH,Google, Inc. (Alphabet, Inc.),Qingdao Haier Co., Ltd.,LG Electronics Inc.,Panasonic Corporation,Koninklijke Philips,Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.,Whirlpool Corp.

Product Insights

The by type was led by energy & lighting. Smart home appliances offer a great alternative to increase energy efficiency by monitoring energy usage of various smart appliances like smart light bulbs & lighting systems, smart thermostats, smart boiler and others. The smart appliances communicate with each other and also with energy control systems like smart meters to anticipate the energy peaks and lows. This interaction between smart devices and energy systems helps in observing and analyzing the energy usage pattern and with use of technologies like artificial intelligence the energy consumption can be optimized.

End-user Insights

The Europe smart home appliances market is segmented based on commercial and residential. Commercial buildings can also implement smart home technology for several benefits including, reduction of waste. Also, other commercial buildings may use data gathered and with information, they can improve control make decisions that impact the productivity as well as efficiency of their people, systems, as well as, work environments. Hospitality is one the major end-user of smart home appliances in the commercial segment of Europe smart home appliances market.

Europe Smart Home Appliances Market – By Product

• Appliances

o Smart Fridge

o Smart Washing Machine

o Smart Dishwasher

o Smart Ovens

o Robot Vacuum Cleaner

o Smart Coffee Machine

o Others

• Energy & Lighting

o Smart Light Bulbs & Lighting Systems

o Smart Thermostats

o Smart Boiler

o Others

• Security Measures

o Smart Cameras & Monitoring Systems

o Smart Lock & Sensor

o Smart Alarms

o Smart Detectors

• Health & Fitness

o Smart Blood Pressure Monitors

o Others

Purchase This Report at – https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/TIPRE00003510/checkout/basic/single/monthly

About Business Market Insights

Based in New York, Business Market Insights is a one-stop destination for in-depth market research reports from various industries including Technology, Media & Telecommunications, Semiconductor & Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing & Construction, Medical Device, and Chemicals & Materials. The clients include corporate and academic professionals, consulting, research firms, PEVC firms, and professional services firms.

For Subscription contact

Business Market Insights

Phone : +442081254005

E-Mail : [email protected]