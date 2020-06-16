Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market Growing Trends and Demands Analysis forecast 2020 to 2026

The Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market Research Report 2020-2025 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters such as cost, revenue, demand and supply data, market size in value and volume (as applicable). The analyst provides an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. The report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types, and end industries. The most up to date report comprises the latest trends that influence the market competition in the forecast period.

According to this study, over the next five years the Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) market will register a 18.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 1716.5 million by 2025, from $ 865.5 million in 2019.

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 the market.

The major manufacturers covered in this Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) report:

Altierre, Pricer, SES, Opticon, Eink, SoluM, DIGI, Displaydata, Century, Hanshou, Halation and Others.

Electronic Shelf Label, also known by the acronym ESL. It is the latest solution for inventory and price management in the retail sector, based on the use of advanced IT technology. ESL replaces conventional paper price tags attached to the shelves of supermarkets and department stores with, for example, LCDs and electronic paper (E-paper) that show information on product price, sales promotions, etc.

Global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market Insights

An electronic shelf label includes a transceiver configured to communicate with a plurality of wireless data tags associated with a plurality of retail products.

Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) is a technology-intensive industry. There are less than twenty manufacturers in this industry. The top two manufacturers are Store Electronic Systems (imagotag) and Pricer in 2015. The other competitors include Displaydata, E Ink, Opticon Sensors Europe B.V,

ESL takes advantage of Zigbee, a low-power wireless communication technology, to keep product prices updated in real time. ESL consists of an e-paper equipped tag and gateway which delivers product information. The central server transmits information of each product to the gateway, which in turn sends such information to thousands of tags at the same time.

The Global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market Report segmentation on the basis of Types:

Hyper & Super Markets

Drugstore

Specialty Stores

Others

The Global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market Report segmentation on the basis of Application:

LCD ESLs

E-paper ESLs

The Regions Mainly Covered in Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) are:

-North America (The United States, Canada, and Mexico)

-Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

-Asia-Pacific (Southeast Asia, China, Korea, India, and Japan)

-South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

-The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa).

The market research reports also include detailed information about the major players. The information provides gross profit, revenue, business distribution, the share of the market, and etc. Along with the major players, the development of the market in the focused region is also tailored in the report.

