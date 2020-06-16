Covid-19 Impact On Asia Pacific Cold Plasma Equipment Market 2020: New Low Cost Market Research Subscription Plans. Here’s A Sneak-peek

Cold plasma is proved very effective in the biomedicine. Cold plasma is used in many medical treatments such as, wound healing, cancer, dermatology, atmospheric plasma on diabetes-induced enzyme glycation, oxidative stress, and inflammation, disinfection and scar treatment. Cold plasma’s ability to kill bacteria, including the drug-resistant bacteria, to avoid further infection, helps in chronic wounds. This accelerates the process of wound healing and prevents further complications and the related discomforts. Although there are many other treatment methods for wound healing, it is expected that cold plasma therapy is one of the most effective ways. Plasma sources used in plasma medicine are typically “low temperature” plasma sources operated at atmospheric pressure. In this context, low temperature refers to temperatures similar to room temperature, usually slightly above. Increasing in cases of diabetes, wound and other inflammation, is growing the market.
Diabetes affects many parts of the body, especially feet. Diabetic foot ulcers are sores that develop on the feet, and they can develop even from seemingly trivial injuries to the feet. Diabetic foot ulcers are a common cause of amputation due to diabetes. Across the globe, approximately every 30 seconds one leg is amputated because of diabetes. According to the report published by International Journal of Endocrinology, in 2017, approximately 15–25% of patients with diabetes are susceptible to foot ulcer during their lifetime. Due to rise in use of cold plasma, in various kind of treatment, it is likely to increase the cold plasma equipment market. Therefore, the demand for cold plasma equipment is expected to increase during the forecast period.
Asia Pacific Cold plasma equipment – Market Segmentation
Asia Pacific Cold plasma equipment – By Regime
- Atmospheric Cold Plasma Equipment
- Low Pressure Cold Plasma Equipment
Asia Pacific Cold plasma equipment – By Application
- Wound Healing
- Blood Coagulation
- Cancer Treatment
- Dentistry
- Other Applications
Asia Pacific Cold plasma equipment – By Country
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
Companies Mentioned
- Henniker Plasma
- Nordson Corporation
- TheraDep Technologies
- Neoplas tools GmbH
- Plasmatreat GmbH
- Adtec.
- Terraplasma Medical GmbH
- Tantec A/S
- Europlasma NV
- Bovie Medical
