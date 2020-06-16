Candle Industry 2020 Market Growth, Share, Size, Top Companies, Revenue, Segments, Demand Synopsis by Regions and Forecast to 2026

Candle Market 2020 Industry Research Report gives vital information then analytical data of industry Size, Share, Growth, Key Players then forecast. Furthermore it provides development trends and marketing channels analysis. Finally the feasibility of new investment projects are assessed and overall Research conclusions offered. This Report also presents product specification, manufacturing process, and product cost structure.

This report contains the major manufacturer’s analysis of the global Candle industry. By understanding the operations of these manufacturers (sales volume, revenue, sales price and gross margin from 2015 to 2020), the reader can understand the strategies and collaborations that the manufacturers are focusing on combat competition in the market.

Key STRATEGIC MANUFACTURERS include in this report:-

· Blyth

· Jarden Corp

· Colonial Candle

· S. C. Johnson & Son

· Chesapeake Bay Candle

· Langley/Emprire Candle

· Lancaster Colony

· Armadilla Wax Works

· Dianne\’s Custom Candles

· Bolsius

· Gies

· Vollmar

· Kingking

· …

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as growth rate, manufacturing processes, economic growth and worldwide strategies are analyzed. This Candle Research Report also states import/export data, industry supply and consumption figures as well as cost structure, price, industry revenue and gross margin by regions.

In 2015, the global production of candle reaches over 1932 K MT. It is expected to keep about 3.0%-3.7% in next 5 years. the consumption areas of candle are mainly USA and Europe. Europe is the largest consumer in the world, which occupied about 36.35% in 2015.

The price of Candle is lower year by year from 2011 to 2015. The price is at about 2451 USD/MT in 2015. The product profit margin is about 27.55% in 2015, and it also descends in recent years. In the next few years, we predict that price will continue to decline. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Overall, Candle maintained a high gross margin.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Candle 3900 market in 2020.

Based on our recent survey, we have several different scenarios about the Candle 3900 YoY growth rate for 2020. The probable scenario is expected to grow by a xx% in 2020 and the revenue will be xx in 2020 from US$ 5155.3 million in 2019. The market size of Candle 3900 will reach xx in 2026, with a CAGR of xx% from 2020 to 2026.

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Candle market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Candle market in terms of both revenue and volume.

Candle Breakdown Data by Type

Animal

Vegetable

Paraffin

Synthetic

Candle Breakdown Data by Application

Traditional Field

Craft Field

Finally, the Report provides detailed profile and data information analysis of leading companies.

