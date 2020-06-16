Asia Pacific Automotive Semiconductor Market 2020 Scrutinized In New Research By NVidia Corporation,Intel Corporation,NXP Semiconductors

Rise in automotive manufacturing and continuous partnership of automotive OEMs with semiconductor manufacturers is fueling the APAC automotive semiconductor market. The demand share of technologically robust semiconductor components in the automotive industry is majorly among the passenger car segment, followed by the commercial vehicle segment. Cost and fuel efficiency no longer stay as the primary criterion for purchasing, instead the purchase more depend on the comfort and luxury provided in the car.

Top Key Players: NVidia Corporation,Intel Corporation,NXP Semiconductors N.V.,Infineon Technologies AG,Rohm Semiconductor,Texas Instruments Inc.,Renesas Electronics Corporation,Robert Bosch Gmbh,ON Semiconductor Corporation,STMicroelectronics N.V.

The surging demand for electric vehicles is anticipated to fuel the APAC automotive semiconductor market growth. The automobile manufacturers to continuously focus on innovating, designing and developing autonomous cars which have already attracted a fair percentage of customers in major automotive manufacturing countries. The growth trajectory of fully-autonomous cars is largely anticipated to depend upon several parameters such as technological improvements, consumer preference to adopt fully-automated cars, pricing as well as the ability of the suppliers and OEMs to address the critical concerns related to the safety of the vehicles.

China is anticipated to leads the automotive semiconductor market across the APAC region through the forecast period. China is the important automobile markets in India. Further, the country occupies the lion’s share in the automotive semiconductor market. This is attributable to increasing adoption of the safety features in vehicles and growth in infotainment applications including navigation among others. Further, ADAS systems have become popular in the country, and features including parking assist, adaptive cruise control, lane-departure warning, forward collision warning, and blind-spot detection are supplementing the growth of the market prominently.

APAC AUTOMOTIVE SEMICONDUCTOR – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Components

Optical Devices

Sensors & Actuators LED Image Sensor Position Sensor Temperature Sensor Pressure Sensor Others

Memory DRAM Flash

Microcontrollers

Analog ICs

Logic and Discrete Power Devices

By Application

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems

Body Electronics

Infotainment

Powertrain

Safety Systems

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Lightweight Commercial Vehicle

Heavyweight Commercial Vehicle

