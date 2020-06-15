Wireless Backhaul Equipment Market Revenue Growth Powered by High Demand from Asia Pacific and Europe Region

Backhaul is a technology which is used to connect the cellular base station to the core network. Wireless backhaul equipment make use of various wireless communication systems such as microwave, millimeter, satellite, and others for transmitting the data. It plays crucial role in maintaining network execution from one end to another and delivers excellent service. Various other functions exhibit by wireless backhaul equipment market are network capacity, speed, and electromagnetic spectrum.

Key players profiled in the wireless backhaul equipment market includes Cisco System Inc., Nokia, Ericsson Telecommunication Equipment Company, Huawei Technologies, ZTE Corporation, Adc Telecommunication Inc., Alvarion Ltd., Anda Networks, Celtro Ltd., Alcatel-Lucent, Fujitsu Ltd. and BridgeWave Communications. These key players adopted collaboration, mergers, acquisition as their key developmental strategies with the top firms and enhance products by product portfolio.

Cambium Networks Ltd. one of the global leading provider of wireless broadband solutions that connects people, place, and things securely and efficiently. It developed point to point solution called”PTP550” that delivers reliable performance in the presence of interference. In addition, Aviat Networks, Inc., a U.S. based company launched recently networking solution that is “mission critical microwave” which provides higher transmission of data and smooth performance.

The wireless backhaul equipment market is expected to witness growth from 2029 to 2026 due to growing trend of advanced technologies in globalization. There has been an increase in the usage of internet across the world because of rise in need for bulk transfer of data over long distances. Advanced technologies influences people to make adoption of electronic devices that support advanced 3G and 4G services. Moreover, wireless backhaul system transfer data at a speed ranging from 1MBps – 2GbBps and increase adoption of small cells, wireless devices which propel the demand for wireless backhaul equipment market.

Factors such as increase in use of digital devices such as smart phones, wearable devices that support in generating large volume of data and surge adoption in telecommunication industry are the major drivers for the market growth. However, high initial cost hinder the wireless backhaul equipment market growth. Furthermore, growing trend of economic growth & digitalization around the world has created ample opportunities for wireless backhaul equipment market.

The wireless backhaul equipment market is segmented into equipment, application, and region. Based on equipment, the market is classified into microwave, millimeter, test &measurement Based on application, the market is categorized into building-to-building connectivity, cellular backhaul, broadband connectivity backhauls, and video surveillance backhauls. Based on region, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This study includes the analytical depiction of the global wireless backhaul equipment market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The wireless backhaul equipment market report presents information regarding the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

The current wireless backhaul equipment market forecast is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2026 to highlight the financial competency of the industry.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

