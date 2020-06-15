Motion Control Encoders Market Analysis by Segmentation, Growth Drivers, Challenges, COVID-19 Impact, and Key Players Business Development Strategies

Encoders are sensing devices that are employed for providing feedback. The primary function of encoder is to convert rotary motion to an electrical signal. This electrical signals provided by the encoder are easily read by control device in a motion control system. The examples of control devices are counter and PLC. The encoders send a feedback signal that is used to determine position, count, speed, or direction of a machine.

Encoders are mainly used for motor feedback and positioning systems. They are one of the critical elements in a motion control system, because they provide position and velocity feedback to the motion controller which enables the controller to close the control loop. The encoder presents position control in robotics, packaging, lead/ball screw, pick and place, rotary table positioning, and component insertion applications.

TOP IMPACTING FACTORS

The significant impacting factors to the growth of the motion control encoders market include rise in production of vehicles, increase in demand for lightweight vehicles, surge in demand for self-driving vehicles, and high demand for accuracy and speed. In addition, the restraining factors by which the market is influenced include the complexity of motion control encoder. Each of these factors is anticipated to have a definite impact on the motion control encoders market during the forecast period.

Rise in production of vehicles is the key factor for driving the growth of the motion control encoders market. Also, the increase in demand for lightweight vehicles is fueling the motion control encoders market growth. The increasing demand for self-driving vehicles is also boosting the growth of the motion control encoders market. Rise in demand for accuracy and speed is also propelling the growth of the motion control encoders market.

The market of motion control encoder is highly competitive and the key strategies adopted by the key players are new product launch, product development, business expansion, merger, and acquisition. For instance, in January 2019, Aerotech Inc. announced its partnership with Micronix USA. This strategic partnership is expected to offer complementary precision motion products to the industrial and research markets. The partnership expands the capabilities of each company allowing for further industry applications that require powerful, easy-to-use nano positioning products. Together, the companies are expected to offer a larger range of stages, controllers, drives, and software for positioning in the most advanced applications.

The major companies in the global motion control encoders industry include, Broadcom, Mouser Electronics Inc., Rockwell Automation Inc., Siemens AG, Renishaw Plc., Parkar Hannifin Corp., Aerotech Inc., Mark Roberts Motion Control, ABB, RG Speed Control Devices, and others.

The motion control encoders market is segmented based on operation, application, method, physical phenomenon, and region. Based on operation, it is bifurcated into incremental and absolute. Based on application, it is categorized into electronics, chemicals, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, and other. Based on method, it is classified into contact encoder and non-contact encoder. Based on region, it is analyzed across Europe, Asia pacific, North America, and LAMEA.

Key Benefits for Motion Control Encoders Market:

This study comprises analytical depiction of the global motion control encoders market trends with current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

The global motion control encoders market analysis report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

The current market forecast is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2026 to benchmark the financial competency.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

