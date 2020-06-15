GLOBAL OIL AND GAS PROCESS SIMULATION SOFTWARE MARKET 2020 EXPLOSIVE GROWTH AND KEY TRENDS ANALYSIS | VEVA GROUP PLC; CHEMSTATIONS; SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC, BRYAN RESEARCH & ENGINEERING, KBC; HONEYWELL

This Oil and Gas Process Simulation Software market report offers the most appropriate solution for your business requirements in many ways. To be successful in this competitive age, it is very imperative to get well-versed about the major happenings in the industry which is possible only with the excellent market report like this one. To make you aware about the industry insights so that you never miss anything, this is the valuable market report. The report also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, sales volume, future trends, market drivers, market restraints, revenue generation, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors. Oil and Gas Process Simulation Software report not only assists you with the informed decision making but also helps with smart working.

According to the latest research, global demand for oil and gas process simulation software market is expected to register a steady CAGR of 4.98% in the forecast period. This rise in market value can be attributed to the higher adoption of innovative and advanced technologies resulting in higher efficiency of operations.

If you are involved in the Oil and Gas Process Simulation Software industry or intend to be, then this study will provide you comprehensive outlook. It’s vital you keep your market knowledge up to date segmented by By Component (Software, Services), Operation Type (Off-Shore, On-Shore, Heavy Oil, Unconventional), Application (Upstream, Midstream, Oil & Gas Processing, Cryogenic Processes, Refining, Petrochemicals, Green Engineering), Geography

What are the major market growth drivers?

Increasing adoption of automation systems resulting in growth of simulation software services because of adoption of Industry 4.0; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Better understanding of the product requirements, structuring of chemicals with the usage of these processes; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Higher efficiency and effectiveness of the operational cycle minimizing the chances of any faults and resulting in reduced cost of production are factors driving the growth of the market

Key Market Competitors: Oil and Gas Process Simulation Software Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the oil and gas process simulation software market are AVEVA Group plc; Chemstations Inc.; Bryan Research & Engineering, LLC; KBC; Honeywell; Aspen Technology, Inc.; Kongsberg Group; Schneider Electric; Process Systems Enterprise; GSE Systems; ProSim; Virtual Materials Group Inc.; Tieto; ANSYS, Inc.; Siemens; HEXAGON; Dassault Systèmes and PTC Altair Engineering, Inc.

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2018, Tieto announced that they had agreed to acquire Petrostreamz. This acquisition is expected to expand the solution capabilities for the upstream division of oil & gas industry.

In September 2016, Honeywell announced the launch of a new version of process modelling software for the oil & gas, refining, petrochemical, chemical and power industries. The product termed as “UniSim Design Suite Release 450”, with the newest version focused on features such as safety, heat-exchangers, flow-assurance and sub-sea operations and refining support.

To comprehend Global Oil and Gas Process Simulation Software market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Oil and Gas Process Simulation Software market is analyzed across major global regions. DBMR also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.

• North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

• South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

• Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

• Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, NORDIC {Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark etc}, BENELUX {Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg}, and Russia.

• Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

