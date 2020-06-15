GLOBAL AUTOMATED MATERIAL HANDLING MARKET 2020 EXPLOSIVE GROWTH AND KEY TRENDS ANALYSIS – HONEYWELL, DEMATIC, BASTIAN SOLUTIONS, SIEMENS, VANDERLANDE, BEUMER GROUP

Global automated material handling market is projected to register a CAGR of 7.9% in the forecast period.

In November 2018, EDEKA Handelsgesellschaft Nord mbH expands logistic centre with WITRON. The new logistic centre in Zarrentin will be having two additional COMs (Case Order Machines) from WITRON, during ongoing operations. Modular extensibility is the key aspect for which this expansion will be carried out.

In June 2018, KNAPP AB opened new central warehouse for Atea. Atea is the leading Nordic and Baltic supplier of IT infrastructure. It will be used for picking, distribution in the production area. This new plant is fully automated with OSR Shuttle solution.

Key Segmentation of Global Automated Material Handling Market

By Offering (System, Software, Services),

System Type (Bulk Load Material Handling Systems, Unit Load Material Handling Systems),

Function (Storage, Transportation),

Industry (Automotive, Semiconductor and Electronics, Metals and Heavy machinery, Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverages, Retail, Construction, E-commerce, Chemicals, Paper, Others),

Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa)

