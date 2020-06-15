Electronic Shelf Label Market 2020 Industry by Product Type (Lcd, Segmented E-Paper, Full-Graphic E-Paper, Other), By Communication Technology, By Store Type & Region – Key Manufacturers, Analysis, Growth Trends, And Forecast 2026

Electronic Shelf Label Industry 2020 Market research report analyzed in detail with all the vital data to frame tactical business judgments and propose strategic growth plan. The report scrutinizes the market by a deep analysis of market dynamics, size, current trends; companies involved and forecast analysis from 2020 to 2026

The global Electronic shelf label market was estimated to be valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during 2019 to 2026. Scope of global Electronic shelf label includes by Product Type (LCD, Segmented E-Paper), by Communication Technology (RF, IR, NFC, Others), By Store Type (Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, Other) and by Region (North America- U.S., Canada; Europe- Germany, U.K., France; Asia-Pacific- China, India, Japan; Latin America- Brazil, Mexico; Middle East & Africa- UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa).

Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) is used by stores to display product pricing on shelves. The product pricing is repeatedly updated from a central control server.

Increased operational efficiency with real-time product positioning are expected to drive the electronic shelf label market. However, high expenses of installation are hampering the growth of the market.

The key players profiled in the market include:

* Altierre Corporation

* Diebold Nixdorf

* Display data Ltd

* E Ink Holding Inc.

* LG Corporation

* M2 Communication Inc

* Pricer AB

* Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co. Ltd.

* SES-imagotag.

* Wincor Nixdorf AG

The report offers the market growth rate, size, and forecasts at the global level in addition as for the geographic areas: Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and Middle East & Africa. Also it analyses, roadways and provides the global market size of the main players in each region. Moreover, the report provides knowledge of the leading market players within the Electronic Shelf Label Market. The industry changing factors for the market segments are explored in this report. This analysis report covers the growth factors of the worldwide market based on end-users.

Based on product type, the market is divided into:

* LCD

* Segmented E-Paper

* Full-Graphic E-Paper

* Others

Based on communication technology, the market is divided into:

* RF

* IR

* NFC

* Others

Based on store type, the market is divided into:

* Hypermarkets

* Supermarkets

* Other

