CHATBOTS MARKET REVENUE AND GROWTH RATE ANALYSIS | IBM, NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS, EGAIN CORPORATION., CREATIVE VIRTUAL

The Global Chatbots Market is expected to reach USD 4125.3 Million by 2025 , from USD 750.3 Million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 36.5% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025

Some of the major players operating in the global chatbots market are IBM, Nuance Communications, eGain Corporation., Creative Virtual., Artificial Solutions, Next IT Corp., [24]7.ai, CX Company, Speaktoit, iDAvatars, Baidu, Poncho, Kik., WeChat., Varo, Babylon, ReplyYes, SRI International, Inbenta Technologies Inc., Anboto, among others.

By Type (Software, Services), By Usage (Websites, Contact Centres, Social Media, Mobile Platform), By Industry Vertical (Financial Services, Healthcare, Communication, Retail, Travel and Hospitality, Government, Education, Utilities), By Deployment Type, By End User (Small and Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises)

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, rest of south America)

Asia and Pacific region (Japan, china, India, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, etc)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, etc)

Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K, France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Russia, etc)

In addition, the market is growing at a fast pace and the report shows us that there are a couple of key factors behind that. The most important factor that’s helping the market grow faster than usual is the tough competition.

Acceptance of cloud-based technology

Increasing demand for automated patient management tools in the healthcare industry

Penetration of websites and mobile applications are increased

There is a huge growth for chatbots because large enterprises widely employ chatbot for digital marketing applications and for easy communication. The Kik Bot Store is going to launch chatbot with 16 bots, which will include the Weather Channel, H&M, Vine and Funny or Die.

Overview of Global Chatbots Market

Chatbots Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type

Chatbots Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application

Chatbots Size (Value) Comparison by Region

Chatbots Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate

Chatbots Competitive Situation and Trends

Strategic proposal for estimating availability of core business segments

Players/Suppliers, Sales Area

Analyze competitors, including all important parameters of Chatbots

Global Chatbots Manufacturing Cost Analysis

The most recent innovative headway and supply chain pattern mapping

This involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. Triangulation is one method used while reviewing, synthesizing and interpreting field data. Data triangulation has been advocated as a methodological technique not only to enhance the validity of the research findings but also to achieve ‘completeness’ and ‘confirmation’ of data using multiple methods

