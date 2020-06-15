AI in Military Market Size: Opportunities, Current Trends And Industry Analysis by 2028 | park Cognition Inc., Charles River Analytics, Inc., Leidos, Boeing, SAIC, Thales Group, IBM, General Dynamics, NVIDIA Corporation, BAE Systems

This detailed market study covers artificial intelligence growth potentials which can assist the stake holders to understand key trends and prospects in artificial intelligence identifying the growth opportunities and competitive scenarios. The report also focuses on data from different primary and secondary sources, and is analyzed using various tools. It helps to gain insights into the market’s growth potential, which can help investors identify scope and opportunities. The analysis also provides details of each segment in the global artificial intelligence

According to the report,artificial intelligence is a computer system’s ability to execute functions that usually involve human intelligence, such as recognition of expression, visual perception, and decision making. This technology involves in-depth teaching and learning of machines. Advancing computing power and increasing the presence of artificial intelligence chipsets are drivers of market growth. Moreover, increasing the military implementation of cloud services has also stimulated market development. Also, the increased operational effectiveness of independent systems would provide the market with profitable possibilities.

Increasing investment to create embedded AI systems and increasing cloud-based apps are the main factors driving artificial intelligence development in the military industry. In the military industry, artificial intelligence is anticipated to develop significantly in the days ahead. Worldwide, military forces are focusing on integrating AI with unmanned arms systems such as automated robots, self-driving military cars, and UAV control systems.

The service segment holds the largest market share in the global AI in the military market due to the growing demand for deployment and integration, upgrade and maintenance, and software support services.

In the future, the information processing section will drive the artificial intelligence industry in the military. In the collection and aggregation of information, artificial intelligence enables military staff to acknowledge patterns and obtain correlations in data sets. The processed data is used with machine learning or profound learning instruments to further investigate.

Key Factors Impacting Market Growth:

o Increased adoption of cloud services by the military

o Improving the autonomous system’s operational efficiency

o Enhanced computing power and enhanced Ai-supporting chipsets growth

o AI Algorithm Unreliability

o Unavailability of Structured Data

Regional segmentation and analysis to understand growth patterns:

The market has been segmented in major regions to understand the global development and demand patterns of this market.

By region, the artificial intelligence has been segmented in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Rest of the World. The North America and Western Europe regions are estimated to register a stable demand during the forecast period with market recovery from recent slowdowns. North America region includes the US, Canada, and Mexico. The US is estimated to dominate this market with a sizeable share followed by Canada, and Mexico. The industrial sector is a major contributor to the US and Canada economies overall. Hence, the supply of advanced materials in production activities is critical to the overall growth of industries in this region.

Western Europe region is dominated by Germany, the UK, France, Italy, and Spain. These countries also have a strong influence on the industrial sector resulting in sizeable demand for artificial intelligence . Asia Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR by region during the forecast period. The presence of some of the high growth economies such as China and India is expected to propel the demand in this region. Besides, this region has witnessed strategic investments by major companies to increase their market presence. The Middle East and Eastern Europe are estimated to be other key regions for the artificial intelligence with a strong market potential during the forecast period. Rest of the World consisting of South America and Africa are estimated to be emerging markets during the forecast period.

This report provides:

1) An overview of the global market for artificial intelligence and related technologies.

2) Analysis of global market trends, yearly estimates and annual growth rate projections for compounds (CAGRs).

3) Identification of new market opportunities and targeted consumer marketing strategies for global artificial intelligence .

4) Analysis of R&D and demand for new technologies and new applications

5) Extensive company profiles of key players in industry.

The researchers have studied the market in depth and have developed important segments such as product type, application and region. Each and every segment and its sub-segments are analyzed based on their market share, growth prospects and CAGR. Each market segment offers in-depth, both qualitative and quantitative information on market outlook.

With an emphasis on strategies there have been several primary developments done by major companies such as Spark Cognition Inc., Charles River Analytics, Inc., Leidos, Boeing, SAIC, Thales Group, IBM, General Dynamics, NVIDIA Corporation, BAE Systems, Harris Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Raytheon Company, and Northrop Grumman Corporation…

Market Segmentation:

By Platform:

o Land

o Military Fighting Vehicles (MFVS)

o Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVS)

o Air Defense Systems

o Command & Control Systems

o Others

o Naval

o Naval Ships

o Submarines

o Unmanned Maritime Vehicles (UMVS)

o Others

o Airborne

o Fighter Aircraft & Helicopter

o Transport & Cargo Aircraft

o Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)

o Others

o Space

o Space Launch Vehicles

o Satellites

o Others

By Offering:

o Hardware

o Processor

o Memory

o Network

o Software

o AI Solutions

o Platforms

o Services

o Deployment & Integration

o Upgrade & Maintenance

o Software Support

o Others

By Technology:

o Learning & Intelligence

o Modeling & Simulation

o Data Mining

o Natural Language Processing

o Deep Learning

o Machine Learning

o Advanced computing

o Quantum Computing

o Neuromorphic Engineering

o Supercomputing

o AI Systems

o Computer Vision

o Virtual Reality

o Virtual Agents

By Application:

o Warfare Platform

o Cyber Security

o Logistics & Transportation

o Target Recognition

o Battlefield Healthcare

o Simulation & Training

o Threat Monitoring & Situational Awareness

o Information Processing

o Others

By Region:

o North America

o By Country (US, Canada, Mexico)

o By Platform

o By Offering

o By Technology

o By Application

o Western Europe:

o By Country (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)

o By Platform

o By Offering

o By Technology

o By Application

o Eastern Europe:

o By Country (Russia, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe)

o By Platform

o By Offering

o By Technology

o By Application

o Asia Pacific

o By Country (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

o By Platform

o By Offering

o By Technology

o By Application

o Middle East:

o By Country (UAE, Qatar, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Rest of Middle East)

o By Platform

o By Offering

o By Technology

o By Application

o Rest of the World

o By Region (Latin America, Brazil, Rest of the World)

o By Platform

o By Offering

o By Technology

o By Application

