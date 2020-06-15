3D Motion Capture Market Revenue Projections 2019–2026 and Business Developments Strategies after COVID-19 Outbreak

3D Motion Capture Market Outlook-2026

Motion capture is the process of capturing the movement of objects or people. It has various applications in entertainment, sports, military, medical applications, and for validation of computer vision and robotics. In filmmaking and video game development, it refers to recording actions of human actors, and using that information to animate digital character models in 2D or 3D computer animation. When it includes face and fingers or captures subtle expressions, it is known as performance capture. In many fields, motion capture is sometimes called motion tracking. In motion capture sessions, movements of one or more actors are sampled many times per second.

Increase in demand for high quality 3D animations is the key factor driving the growth of the 3D motion capture market. Reduction in the implementation cost of the 3D motion capture systems is fueling the growth of the global 3D motion capture market. Technological innovations in computer vision technology is boosting its demand. Moreover, the real-time data with exceptional spatial and temporal accuracy is propelling the 3D motion capture market growth. However, the requirement of specific hardware and software programs for data processing is limiting the growth of 3D motion capture market.

The market of 3D motion capture is highly competitive and the key strategies adopted by the key players are new product launch, product development, business expansion, merger, and acquisition. For instance, in October 2018, NIT Americas partnered with Motion Analysis Corporation to provide 3D Motion Capture Solutions.

Motion Analysis Corporation provides accurate, expandable motion capture systems for Sports Biomechanics, Industrial Design & Ergonomics, Health & Rehabilitation Research, and other Movement Analysis applications. The 3D Motion Analysis team at NIT Americas, championed by Jim Karageorgiou, is providing industry leading 3D Motion Tracking Solutions to Universities, Research Labs, and Clinics throughout the U.S.

The major companies in the global 3D motion capture industry include PhaseSpace Inc., Vicon Motion Systems Inc., Motion Analysis Corporation, Xsens Technologies B.V., Northern Digital Inc., OptiTrack, and others.

The 3D motion capture market is segmented based on system, type, application, and region. Based on system, it is bifurcated into optical and non-optical. Based on type, it is categorized into hardware, software, and service. Based on application, it is categorized into media and entertainment, biomechanical research and medical, engineering & design, industrial, education, and others. Based on region, it is analyzed across Europe, Asia pacific, North America, and LAMEA.

TOP IMPACTING FACTORS

The significant impacting factors for the growth of the 3D motion capture market includes, the increasing demand for high quality 3D animations, reduction in the implementation cost of the 3D motion capture systems, technological innovations in computer vision technology, and the real-time data with exceptional spatial and temporal accuracy. In addition, the restraining factors by which the market is influenced include the requirement of specific hardware and software programs for data processing. Each of these factors is anticipated to have a definite impact on the 3D motion capture market during the forecast period.

Key Benefits for 3D Motion Capture Market:

This study comprises analytical depiction of the global 3D motion capture market trends with current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

The 3D motion capture market analysis report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

The current market forecast is quantitatively analyzed from 2018 to 2026 to benchmark the financial competency.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

