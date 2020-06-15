2020 GLOBAL MEDICAL DEVICE SECURITY INDUSTRY WITH MARKET ANALYSIS AND FORECAST TO 2025 BY TOP KEY PLAYERS CISCO, IBM, GE HEALTHCARE, SYMANTEC CORPORATION, BROADCOM, KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V., DXC TECHNOLOGY COMPANY, CLOUDPASSAGE AND HALO

Medical Device Security Market Global Research Report 2020 studies detailed information of the global Medical Device Security Industry share, growth, trends, opportunity, challenges, industry-current status, business strategies used by top players. It also analyses global demand, supply data, development plans, investment strategy, impacting factors, gross margin and 2025 forecast.

The limited healthcare security budget can hinder the Global Medical Device Security market. The theft of personal data of patient, challenges the Global Medical Device Security market. On the basis of component, the Global Medical Device Security market is segmented into solutions and services. The service segment has the largest share in the Global Medical Device Security market owing to the growing demand for continuous consultation, support & maintenance services to protect connected medical devices and healthacre IT infrastructure from the growing number of cyberattacks.

On the basis of type, the Global Medical Device Security market is segmented into network security, endpoint security. The endpoint security segment is dominated the Global Medical Device Security market in 2018. The large share of this segment is attributed to factors, such as increasing number of connected medical devices; networks are becoming more vulnerable to new and sophisticated threats, such as zero-day malware.

North America has the largest share in the Global Medical Device Security market due to increasing instances of cyberattacks on medical devices, growing adoption of connected medical devices, increasing awareness among healthcare professionals regarding cybersecurity, and government initiatives to implement security solutions are driving the medical device security market in this region.

Global Medical Device Security Industry is spread across 121 pages, profiling 10 companies and supported with tables and figures.

Some of the key players operating in this market includes Cisco, IBM, GE Healthcare, Symantec Corporation, Broadcom, Koninklijke Philips N.V., DXC Technology Company, Cloudpassage and Halo, FireEye, Inc., and Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Research Methodology

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as white papers government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, market dynamics including technical scenario, consumer behavior, and end use industry trends and dynamics , capacity production, spending were taken into consideration.

We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

* Original Equipment Manufacturer,

* Application Supplier,

* Distributors,

* Government Body & Associations, and

* Research Institute

