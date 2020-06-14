Rangefinder Market 2020 Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Opportunities, Analysis and Forecast by 2028 | Elbit Systems Ltd, Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Saab AB.

This detailed market study focuses on the data obtained from various primary and secondary sources and is analyzed using different tools. It helps in gaining insights about the potential of the market for growth which can facilitate the investors in identifying scope and opportunities. The analysis also provides details of each segment in the global Rangefinder Market.

According to the report due to the Rangefinder Market is expected to promise high growth owing to the increasing adoption of automation in the automotive industry, process industry in recent years. Increasing demand from end-user industries including defense, commercial, sports is expected to drive the growth of the rangefinder market.

With an emphasis on both organic and inorganic growth strategies, there have been several primary developments done by major companies like Elbit Systems Ltd, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Kongsberg Group ASA, Saab AB, Thales Group.

The report provides insights about the rangefinder, which is a device that uses a camera or gun to measure the distance from the base to a target. This emits measuring laser beams. It is a device that is essentially portable and is used in a number of situations, such as golf, archery, and many more.

Certain methods of seeking range include laser, radar, sonar and ultrasonic ranges which are commonly used by the military and civil users. In the military, it is used for sightings of weapons such as laser-guided bombs, missiles and precision-guided artillery for accurate attack purposes. There are two kinds of rangefinders available. Ultrasonic type uses sound pulse to measure distance and Laser sort that is the most commonly used rangefinder type. Commonly used in the sports field.

This report provides:

1) An overview of Global RangefinderMarket globally and related technologies.

2) Analysis of global market trends, estimates of each year and annual compound growth rate projections (CAGRs).

3) Identification of new market opportunities and targeted promotional plans for Global Rangefinder Market.

4) Discussion of R&D and demand for new products and new applications

5) Comprehensive company profiles of key industry players.

The researchers have studied the market in-depth and have come up with major segments like product type, application, and region. Based on their market share, growth prospects, and CAGR, each and every segment and its sub-segments are studied. Each market segment offers in-depth information on market outlook, both qualitative and quantitative.

Segmentation for better understanding of this market and its growth prospects:

The growing adoption of automation in the automotive, manufacturing, and construction industries has increased the market demand for rangefinders in the commercial sector.

The rangefinder market has four categories of range Very low (50 m), Low (50-500 m), Medium (500-2.5 k / m), High (more than 2.5 km). Among these types, due to its low range and heavy use in the sports industry, the low segment (50m-500 m) will dominate the overall rangefinder market in the coming years.

Europe and the Asia Pacific are also projected to see significant growth in this segment due to the government’s modernization of defense hardware and adaptation of advance rangefinders.

Regional segmentation and analysis to understand growth patterns:

The market has been segmented in major regions to understand the global development and demand patterns of this market.

The rangefinder market has been segmented into North America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Eastern Europe and the rest of the world. South America and Africa form the rest of the world. With the involvement of major manufacturers and high market demand, North America and the European region have been typical regions for the aerospace & defense industry.

In addition, these regions have been proactive in terms of technological and research advances. This is one of the key factors controlling rangefinder market demand during the forecast period. In these areas, major countries include the US, France, the UK, Germany, Italy, Russia, Canada, and so on. This business is a key contributor to the region’s economies.

It is projected that the Asia Pacific is the fastest growing country, with increased spending on defense and space research. This region is expected to be a major market for the rangefinder market during the forecast period, with the participation of some of the fastest-growing economies like India and China.

South Korea, Japan, and Australia are also important countries in the region.

During the forecast period, the Middle East region promises a high potential demand for the rangefinder market. The region’s major countries include the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Israel, and others.

The rest of the world is an emerging market for rangefinder, with demand in the forecast period from countries like South Africa, Brazil, Argentina, Nigeria, and others.

Some of the key Impact Factors:

o Rangefinder having low range expected to have the highest market domination

o Up-gradation of defense equipment mainly in the Asia Pacific and Europe regions

Market Segmentation:

By Type:

Ultrasonic

Laser

By End-Use Industry:

Defense

Commercial

Sports

By Range:

Very low (50 meters)

Low (50-500 meters)

Medium (500m-2.5km)

High (More than 2.5 km)

By Region:

North America

By Country (US, Canada, Mexico)

By Type

By End-Use Industry

By Range

Western Europe

By Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)

By Type

By Range

By End-Use Industry

Eastern Europe

By Country (Russia, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe)

By Type

By End-Use Industry

By Range

Asia Pacific

By Country (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

By Type

By End-Use Industry

By Range

Middle East

By Country (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iran, Rest of Middle East)

By Type

By End-Use Industry

By Range

Rest of the World

By Region (South America, Africa)

By Type

By End-Use Industry

By Range

